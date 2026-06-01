Union Oil and Jambo riders gives Uganda hope for modern Transport revolution

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

Business is excising creativity.

Mr. Fred Ssenoga, the proprietor of United Boda Cooperative Union and also Jambo Boda rides and Union Oil has been the talk of the town in modern era, mostly in Transport sector under the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Giving Uganda’s business sector a new face, Mr. Ssenoga is living his dream as a business merchant.

He initiated the Union Oil, which keeps the cars at a stimulating rate and ignite it’s engine with speed and efficiency.

The digital app Boda Boda App for clients to access transport means of Jambo Boda Boda, revolutionist, Mr. Ssenoga is living his dream of empowering approximately 4.5 million Ugandans according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics under Union Oil and Jambo Boda Boda riders at a negotiable price and cost.

For clarity, Jambo Boda Boda rides have been the current revolution in Uganda’s business sector as they use electricity instead of causing pollution and harm in the community and to the customers and road users.

All Boda Boda riders today have lined up in queue to join economic development groups and Saccos away from political talk without actions and funds to cater for their families.

All these were revolutionary ideas of Mr. Ssenoga also one of Uganda’s creative persons in the country.

Mr. Ssenoga founded Union Oil and Jambo Boda rides located along Luthenit tours in Kamwokya suburbs Bukoto with the aim of getting Ugandans out of poverty.

Today, the current offer is shs: 1000,000 million from clients to get a loan of products such as Union Oil, Water and domestic home wears courtesy of Mr. Ssenoga’s envision.

According to Ms Alice Natukunda, the Ambassor Union Alliance in Uganda, they’re gathering to ensure all households have boda bodas for business and home usage.

” The current offer we’ve having is that we are giving out shs: 1000,000 to people who can purchase goods such as Union Oil and Jambo Boda Boda rides and do business at a loan basis,” she said.