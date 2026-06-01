TRADE, INDUSTRY AND COOPERATIVES: Why Uganda’s Business Stakeholders Must Adhere to Trade Order Regulations to Expand Economic Development in Africa?

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA | MASAKA

There is an old business saying that “a market without order is like a ship without a compass.” As Uganda accelerates its journey toward middle-income status, experts argue that trade order regulations are no longer merely administrative requirements but strategic pillars for economic transformation.

Across Uganda’s 15 established cities established by parliament such as Kampala City, Fort potal and Gulu, Jinja and Masaka City, Mbarara, Arua and Mbale City, Hoima, Soroti and Entebbe City, Moroto, Nakasongola, Kabale and Wakiso City in addition to Municipalities, and trading centres, thousands of traders wake up daily to earn a living. From roadside vendors and market operators to wholesalers, manufacturers, transporters, and exporters, trade remains the heartbeat of Uganda’s economy.

However, as commerce expands, government authorities warn that growth without structure could become a stumbling block rather than a stepping stone to development.

At the centre of this conversation is the enforcement of trade order regulations, licensing requirements, and business compliance frameworks designed to create a predictable and organised business environment.

Understanding Trade Order

According to the Federation of Uganda Social media influencers Chief Executive Officer Mr. Edison Kirabira widely accepted business definitions, a trade order is an instruction to buy or sell goods, services, or financial assets under specified conditions.

The common forms include:

Market Order – a transaction executed immediately at the available market price.

Limit Order – a transaction completed only at a predetermined price.

Stop Order – an order activated when a specific price threshold is reached.

In practical business terms Mr. Edison Kirabira says if a vehicle owner agrees to sell a car at Shs45 million and a buyer accepts the terms, the transaction becomes a market order.

Similarly, a coffee farmer who insists on selling coffee at Shs35,000 per kilogram in Nakapiriti District and refuses lower offers is exercising a limit order.

The same applies to a diary farmer Mr. Wilson Kutamba, a cattle farmer in Lyantonde whose market order for selling a cup of milk is at shs: 1000 and that price is fixed.

Mr. Edison Kirabira says

such order in market place guarantees trade will happen immediately at the best available current price of the milk on market.

Business experts say such structured systems promote fairness, predictability, and confidence within markets.

Advanced trading arrangements such as Day Orders and Good-Till-Cancelled (GTC) Orders further demonstrate how organised trading systems support efficiency and accountability in commerce.

Why Trade Order Matters

Uganda’s economy is heavily dependent on agriculture, trade, manufacturing, services, and small and medium enterprises.

According to economic analysts, trade order regulations help to:

Improve business predictability.

Protect consumers and traders.

Enhance revenue collection.

Attract investors.

Strengthen market discipline.

Reduce unfair competition.

Improve urban planning.

Promote lawful business operations.

Without proper regulation, authorities argue, markets can become chaotic, leading to tax evasion, congestion, sanitation challenges, and reduced investor confidence.

As the saying goes, “where there is no order, even opportunity loses direction.”

Constitutional Foundation of Economic Rights

Trade order enforcement is not only a policy issue but also a constitutional matter.

Under Article 40 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (1995), every person has the right to practice his or her profession and carry on any lawful occupation, trade, or business.

The same Article guarantees workers the right to form and join trade unions for the promotion and protection of their economic and social interests while ensuring satisfactory, safe, and healthy working conditions.

Further, under the National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, the Government is mandated to stimulate agricultural, industrial, technological, and scientific development.

The Constitution also directs the State to promote equal opportunities in development and facilitate national, regional, and international trade through laws enacted by Parliament.

These legal frameworks gave rise to legislation such as the Trade Licensing Act, the External Trade Act, and regional trade arrangements under the East African Community (EAC) and COMESA.

The Masaka Experience

In Masaka City, authorities have intensified efforts to enforce orderly trade and organised business operations.

According to Masaka City Town Clerk Mr. Emmanuel Kaweesi, trade order is essential for ensuring cleanliness, business growth, urban planning, and public safety.

Authorities say unregulated street vending affects traffic flow, sanitation systems, revenue collection, and investment attractiveness.

As a result, traders are encouraged to operate within gazetted markets and licensed business premises.

Economic planners argue that organised trade centres provide better opportunities for service delivery, customer access, and sustainable business growth.

The Role of Uganda’s New Cabinet

Following President Museveni’s latest Cabinet appointments, the responsibility of strengthening Uganda’s trade sector rests heavily on leaders in the trade and economic transformation docket.

Among the key officials expected to play a central role are:

David Bahati

Wilson Mbasu Mbadi

Sandra Alum Santa

Working alongside relevant government institutions, these leaders are expected to strengthen enforcement of trade regulations, promote business formalisation, and expand opportunities for Ugandan entrepreneurs through the implementation of President Museveni’s economic agenda up to 2031.

The Bigger Picture

Globally, countries that have achieved significant economic progress often built their success on structured markets, disciplined trade systems, and predictable business environments.

From Singapore to Rwanda, organised trade has been a key ingredient in attracting investment and accelerating economic growth.

For Uganda, experts believe the future lies not in restricting commerce but in organising it.

Trade order should therefore not be viewed as punishment but as a framework that protects traders, consumers, investors, and government alike.

As Uganda pursues industrialisation, export growth, and regional integration, adherence to trade order regulations could become one of the most important catalysts for economic transformation.

The challenge ahead is ensuring that order and opportunity move hand in hand—because when markets are organised, businesses flourish, investors gain confidence, and economies prosper.

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