Meet Alice Natukunda: The Woman Powering Union Alliance’s Grassroots Transport Revolution

As Uganda’s transport sector continues to evolve amid growing demands for innovation, financial inclusion, and youth empowerment, one name is steadily emerging as a key mobiliser behind community engagement efforts—Alice Natukunda, the Transport Ambassador for Union Alliance.

Natukunda has recently earned recognition from the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers following her endorsement by the organisation’s leadership for championing transport awareness, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment initiatives across the country.

The endorsement was announced by Edison Kirabira, who praised Natukunda’s dedication to community mobilisation and her contribution towards promoting structured transport systems capable of transforming livelihoods.

According to Kirabira, transport remains one of the most important sectors in Uganda’s economy, employing thousands of young people directly and indirectly through motorcycle transport, logistics, fuel distribution, vehicle services, and digital mobility platforms.

“Ms Alice Natukunda has demonstrated commitment towards promoting organised transport systems and economic empowerment initiatives. We believe she can play an important role in amplifying positive development messages within communities and supporting Uganda’s transformation agenda,” Kirabira said.

Her endorsement comes at a time when Uganda continues to prioritise private-sector-led growth as a strategy for tackling unemployment and improving household incomes.

Working closely with entrepreneur Fred Ssenoga and the broader Union Alliance network, Natukunda has been at the forefront of sensitising communities about transport opportunities, cooperative development, and entrepreneurship programmes designed to improve economic resilience.

For Natukunda, the mission extends beyond transport.

She believes organised mobility systems can serve as a gateway to broader economic empowerment by connecting individuals to markets, financial services, and investment opportunities.

“We are mobilising communities and empowering households to access opportunities through Union Alliance initiatives. Our goal is to improve livelihoods and support wealth creation among ordinary Ugandans,” she explained.

She further revealed that the organisation is actively facilitating access to transport-related business opportunities, financial literacy programmes, and innovative products aimed at strengthening household incomes and promoting self-reliance among citizens.

Cooperatives at the Centre of Financial Inclusion

A key pillar of the Union Alliance model is cooperative development, a strategy that has increasingly gained attention among development practitioners and policymakers.

Working alongside Frank Mawejje, Chairman of the United Boda Cooperative Union, the initiative encourages boda boda riders to join SACCOs and organised savings groups as a pathway to financial security.

For years, economists have argued that cooperatives remain among the most effective vehicles for reducing poverty, increasing financial inclusion, and supporting grassroots wealth creation.

By encouraging riders to save collectively, access affordable credit, and invest in productive ventures, Union Alliance is helping many transport operators transition from day-to-day survival to long-term financial planning.

Industry observers note that organised transport groups can significantly improve access to insurance, business financing, training opportunities, and welfare support systems that are often unavailable to individual operators.

A Vision Bigger Than Transport

Those familiar with the Union Alliance ecosystem say its ambitions stretch far beyond motorcycles and transport operations.

Under the guidance of Fred Ssenoga, the initiative seeks to integrate transport, technology, energy solutions, and entrepreneurship into a broader economic empowerment model capable of creating sustainable opportunities for Ugandan youth.

In many ways, Alice Natukunda has become one of the public faces of that vision.

Her growing role in community mobilisation reflects the increasing importance of women leaders in sectors traditionally dominated by men, particularly transport and mobility services.

As Uganda pursues industrialisation, digital transformation, and job creation, stakeholders argue that such initiatives will remain critical in unlocking opportunities for young people seeking economic independence.

Like a river gathering strength from every tributary, Union Alliance continues to bring together transport, technology, cooperative development, and entrepreneurship to create new pathways for growth.

For many boda boda riders, entrepreneurs, and ordinary Ugandans searching for opportunity, the journey represents more than business success.

It represents hope—a hope for a modern transport revolution, stronger communities, and a more prosperous Uganda.