From Fuel to Freedom — How Fred Ssenoga’s Union Oil and Jambo Riders Are Driving Uganda’s Modern Transport Revolution

KAMPALA. Living in life with a car or a ride gives you high prestige in a community but as you take the drive along streets of Kampala City and your car stops in the middle of the road instantly without warning and it’s not fuel shortage what comes to mind is the engine oil inifiency. It conviniences the road users and loses you confidence among the people and class of elites

However, the resurgence of Union Oil in Uganda settles all your worries under Mr. Fred Ssenoga, also the Chief Executive Officer of Union Oil in Uganda’s creative envision.

There is an old African proverb that says, “A person who plants a tree knowing they will never sit in its shade has begun to understand the meaning of development.”

For entrepreneur Fred Ssenoga, that tree appears to be taking root through Union Oil, Jambo Riders, and the United Boda Cooperative Union—initiatives that are steadily transforming lives and redefining Uganda’s transport and business landscape.

In a country where thousands of young people enter the labour market every year searching for opportunities, innovation is increasingly becoming the currency of success. It is this reality that has propelled Ssenoga into the spotlight as one of the business minds seeking to combine technology, transport, energy, and financial empowerment under a single vision.

Mr. Ssenoga Fred, CEO of the Union Transport Alliance has over the years highlighted the wide range of Union products such as Union Water, petroleum premium oil, diesel oil, and Smart phones as valuable opportunities for taxi operators to tap into.

He emphasized that by becoming agents and sales partners, operators can create additional income streams and improve their livelihoods.

Business is creativity, and creativity is business.

That philosophy is reflected in Ssenoga’s journey from entrepreneur to one of the emerging voices advocating for economic empowerment through organised transport systems and cooperative development.

At the centre of his vision is Jambo Riders, a transport platform that is increasingly attracting attention for promoting electric mobility solutions within Uganda’s boda boda industry.

For decades, boda bodas have remained the backbone of urban and rural transportation, connecting communities, creating employment, and supporting commerce. However, the sector under the Ministry of Works and Transport has also faced challenges ranging from rising fuel costs to environmental concerns and limited access to affordable financing.

Jambo Riders seeks to address some of these challenges through innovation and cleaner transport alternatives.

Unlike conventional motorcycles that rely heavily on petrol, electric-powered motorcycles offer riders lower operating costs while reducing environmental pollution.

As the world moves towards cleaner energy solutions, many analysts believe Uganda’s transport sector must adapt or risk being left behind.

Observers say Jambo Riders represents an important step toward modernising a sector that employs hundreds of thousands of Ugandans.

Alongside transport innovation, Ssenoga established Union Oil, a business venture that continues to expand its footprint within Uganda’s energy sector.

Industry experts argue that transport and energy remain inseparable pillars of economic growth.

Without fuel, businesses slow down.

Without mobility, markets become isolated.

Without reliable energy, economic transformation becomes difficult.

Through Union Oil, Ssenoga is helping support the movement of people, goods, and services that keep Uganda’s economy alive.

Yet perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his work lies in his commitment to cooperative development.

Working with the United Boda Cooperative Union, led by chairman Frank Mawejje, Ssenoga has encouraged boda boda riders to embrace savings groups, SACCOs, and cooperative structures aimed at improving financial security.

For many riders, daily income often disappears as quickly as it is earned.

The cooperative model seeks to change that narrative by encouraging saving, investment, and access to affordable financial services.

Development economists have consistently argued that cooperative movements remain among the strongest tools for fighting poverty and improving household incomes.

By bringing riders together under organised economic structures, the initiative is helping many families move from survival to financial planning.

According to Alice Natukunda, Ambassador of Union Alliance Uganda, the programme is also supporting communities through access to business opportunities and structured financing arrangements.

She notes that beneficiaries can access financing opportunities to acquire productive assets and business products that can generate income.

“Our goal is to empower households economically and help people participate actively in business and wealth creation,” she explained.

The initiative has particularly attracted interest among young people seeking alternative sources of income in a competitive economy.

As Uganda continues to pursue industrialisation, digital transformation under Digital Content creators and Federation of Uganda Social media influencers led by Mr. Edison Kirabira and job creation, entrepreneurs like Fred Ssenoga are increasingly demonstrating that the private sector has a critical role to play in shaping the country’s future.

His vision goes beyond fuel stations and motorcycles.

It is a vision centred on opportunity, innovation, and empowerment.

Like a river that gathers strength from every tributary, Union Oil and Jambo Riders are bringing together transport, technology, and enterprise to create new pathways for economic growth.

For many Ugandans, that journey represents more than business success.