BWANIKA JOSEPH: The Mathematical Impossibility of Clearing more than 167,000 Uganda’s Court Cases Backlog

More than 167,000 court cases remain unresolved across Uganda, with over 46,000 strictly classified as chronic backlog. This statistic from the Judiciary’s National Court Case Census exposes a severe human rights crisis and a major economic bottleneck.

Thousands of innocent Ugandans languish on remand in overcrowded prisons, while vital land and commercial assets remain locked away from productive use.

Former Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and the Judiciary have taken structural steps to address this mess while still in office. The system now separates cases into highly specialized divisions.

We have the Land Division handling historical property rows, and the Commercial Court aggressively fast-tracking disputes between banks and clients. Criminal, Family, and Anti-Corruption divisions also operate independently. Recently, Chief Magistrates’ courts were empowered to handle cases worth up to Shs 200 million to offload the High Court burden.

Yet, division alone is not a magic bullet. Specialised courts simply group the backlog into specific baskets. The Land Division remains choked with over 33,000 cases, freezing generational wealth.

The Commercial Division sits on over Shs1.7 trillion in locked-up dispute value. Meanwhile, the criminal justice system is treating pre-trial detention as a form of premature punishment. Suspects routinely spend years waiting for trials that may never yield a conviction

To clear this massive inventory, Uganda must move towards automated accountability and data driven systems. The Judiciary must look beyond legal text and borrow functional frameworks from logistics, finance and academia.

First, the system requires an automated inventory backtracking data tool. Similar to academic degree-audit systems used by major institutions to track student progression, this system would trace a legal file against statutory timelines.

If a land dispute or a remand file stalls at a specific milestone such as waiting for a hearing date for more than 30 days, the tracking tool would trigger automated red flags. The oldest cases would be automatically pushed to the top of a judge’s roster, preventing files from being buried at the bottom of physical or digital cabinets.

Second, the Judiciary must adopt a structured digital technological system like IFS used by Uganda airline, Airtel Uganda, TotalEnergies Uganda, Joint Medical Store (JMS), Sanken Overseas Uganda which partner with iNENSA and INNOVIOR Africa or clearing pipeline modeled after the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The URA utilizes systems like ASYCUDA to move complex cargo through strict, predictable digital channels. Legal files must follow a similar triage. Simple commercial debt claims or standard boundary rows should automatically enter a fast-track “Green Channel” driven by mandatory mediation.

Conversely, complex matters would route through rigorous compliance checks before wasting valuable court time. Standardized digital filing templates would completely eliminate poorly drafted paperwork, which remains a primary source of deliberate court delays.

Finally, public digital monitoring dashboards must be introduced to foster institutional transparency. The roll-out of the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS) is a commendable foundation.

However, true public dashboards must go further. Citizens should have online access to anonymized, real-time case progression data, exposing exactly which judicial circuits or officers are creating bottlenecks.

Crucially, integrating this dashboard with the Uganda Prisons Service registry would create an automated alarm system. The moment a remand prisoner’s detention exceeds the legal constitutional limit, the system must trigger an immediate bail hearing or release order

Specialising our courts into land, commercial, or criminal divisions is an excellent diagnostic step, but it only changes who sits on the bench.

True efficiency requires structural workflow automation. By utilizing rigorous data tracking, structured clearing channels, and open public monitoring, Uganda Judicial System can finally free innocent prisoners and unlock the National frozen economic wealth. The technical tools exist, the Judiciary must now show the political will to deploy them.

The Author is a social development specialist and CEO Bridge your mind centre