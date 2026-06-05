Shumuk Ordered to Pay Shs16.4 Billion as Bank of Baroda Wins Major Court Battle

Kampala – City businessman Mukesh Shukla, popularly known as Shumuk, has suffered another major legal setback after the High Court ordered him and his companies to pay Bank of Baroda Uganda more than Shs16.4 billion arising from an unpaid commercial loan.

The ruling adds to a growing list of legal and financial battles facing one of Uganda’s most prominent businessmen, whose business empire has in recent years been embroiled in multiple court disputes involving property ownership, debt obligations, and commercial transactions.

According to court records, the dispute stems from a loan facility advanced by Bank of Baroda to companies associated with Shukla. The bank sued after efforts to recover the outstanding debt reportedly failed, leading to a prolonged legal contest over repayment obligations. The court ultimately found in favor of the bank and ordered the repayment of the outstanding amount together with accrued interest and costs.

The judgment represents a significant victory for the financial institution, which has for years pursued recovery of the debt through both legal and commercial avenues. The ruling could pave the way for enforcement proceedings should the debt remain unsettled.

The latest decision comes at a time when Shukla is already battling several high-profile court cases. In recent years, courts have issued a series of judgments against him and some of his companies in disputes involving commercial properties linked to the estate of the late Bonney Katatumba. In one of the most notable cases, the Commercial Court ordered Shukla and his companies to pay approximately Shs14 billion in damages and mesne profits for the unlawful occupation of part of Shumuk House in Kampala. (New Vision)

The businessman has consistently maintained that some of the claims against him are legally contestable and has previously challenged a number of court decisions through appeals and fresh suits.

Legal analysts say the Bank of Baroda ruling highlights the increasing willingness of courts to hold borrowers accountable for large commercial debts amid growing concerns about non-performing loans in the banking sector.

It remains unclear whether Shukla will appeal the latest judgment. However, legal experts warn that failure to satisfy the decree could expose his companies and assets to attachment proceedings as the bank moves to recover the outstanding funds.

Watchdog Uganda will continue following developments surrounding the case and any subsequent enforcement actions.