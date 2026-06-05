BusinessCEOs & Entrepreneurs,CompaniesCourtFinanceNews

Shumuk Ordered to Pay Shs16.4 Billion as Bank of Baroda Wins Major Court Battle

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

Kampala – City businessman Mukesh Shukla, popularly known as Shumuk, has suffered another major legal setback after the High Court ordered him and his companies to pay Bank of Baroda Uganda more than Shs16.4 billion arising from an unpaid commercial loan.

The ruling adds to a growing list of legal and financial battles facing one of Uganda’s most prominent businessmen, whose business empire has in recent years been embroiled in multiple court disputes involving property ownership, debt obligations, and commercial transactions.

According to court records, the dispute stems from a loan facility advanced by Bank of Baroda to companies associated with Shukla. The bank sued after efforts to recover the outstanding debt reportedly failed, leading to a prolonged legal contest over repayment obligations. The court ultimately found in favor of the bank and ordered the repayment of the outstanding amount together with accrued interest and costs.

- Advertisement -

The judgment represents a significant victory for the financial institution, which has for years pursued recovery of the debt through both legal and commercial avenues. The ruling could pave the way for enforcement proceedings should the debt remain unsettled.

The latest decision comes at a time when Shukla is already battling several high-profile court cases. In recent years, courts have issued a series of judgments against him and some of his companies in disputes involving commercial properties linked to the estate of the late Bonney Katatumba. In one of the most notable cases, the Commercial Court ordered Shukla and his companies to pay approximately Shs14 billion in damages and mesne profits for the unlawful occupation of part of Shumuk House in Kampala. (New Vision)

The businessman has consistently maintained that some of the claims against him are legally contestable and has previously challenged a number of court decisions through appeals and fresh suits.

- Advertisement -

Legal analysts say the Bank of Baroda ruling highlights the increasing willingness of courts to hold borrowers accountable for large commercial debts amid growing concerns about non-performing loans in the banking sector.

It remains unclear whether Shukla will appeal the latest judgment. However, legal experts warn that failure to satisfy the decree could expose his companies and assets to attachment proceedings as the bank moves to recover the outstanding funds.

Watchdog Uganda will continue following developments surrounding the case and any subsequent enforcement actions.

- Advertisement -

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Susan Nsibirwa Threatens Legal Action as Social Media Feud With Minister Justine Nameere Intensifies
Next Article Artisanal Miners Demand Independent Mining Authority to Strengthen Regulation and Sector Growth

Editor's Pick

Community NewsNationalNewsPolitics

Museveni Commends Kassanda South MP Bisaso for Exemplary Emyooga Management

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday singled out Hon. Hajji Abdul Bisaso,…

3 Min Read
Community NewscultureNationalNewsPolitics

Dr Muganga Breaks Silence Over Ministerial Vetting, Accuses Tayebwa of Discrimination

Kampala – Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga has broken his…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 821 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4413 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

ALIBINIOUS TWESIGOMWE: All Ugandans Must Join the Fight Against Corruption

Following the conclusion of Uganda’s 2026 General Elections in January…

NAAVA MASTULAH: Here is What’s Special About Babalanda That Only Museveni Sees?

Milly Babalanda’s return as Minister for…

KIWALA CAROLINE TAHIR: Message on the feast of Uganda Martyrs 2026 

Theme: “Christ is alive in You…

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: The Project Short-Termism Trap: Why Karimojong Remain Temporary Beneficiaries

Ronald Mwangu Alex, in “A Critical…

Ssekandi’s Grandson Oscar Mutebi Emerges as Rural Masaka’s New Face of Grassroots Development

MASAKA DISTRICT — Growing up, Oscar…