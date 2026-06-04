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Minister Justine Nameere Taunts Former New Vision Boss Robert Kabushenga Over Shs180M Defamation Payout

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Robert Kabushenga

Minister Justine Nameere Takes Aim at Former Vision Group Boss Robert Kabushenga in Fiery Social Media Rant Against “Bullies”

Contents
Background to the DisputeMixed Reactions OnlineNameere’s Growing Political InfluenceMedia-Politics Tensions Resurface
Justine Nameere
Robert Kabushenga

Kampala, Uganda – June 4, 2026 — State Minister for Local Government and Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Justine Nameere Nsubuga, has reignited a longstanding dispute with former Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Kabushenga through a pointed social media post, portraying her remarks as part of a broader stand against what she describes as media “bullies.”

In a post published on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Nameere responded to the resurfacing of New Vision stories published in 2019 that questioned her integrity and personal dealings. She dismissed the reports as false and defamatory, revealing that she successfully sued the media house and was awarded Shs180 million in damages.

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“These were false stories and I sued the company and they paid me Shs180 million. The lies fattened my bank account. Unfortunately, by the time they paid me, the Kabushenga who had directed that the falsehoods be published about me had already been fired. He now has inda payiini,” Nameere wrote.

The Luganda phrase inda payiini is commonly used to describe regret, frustration, or emotional discomfort, suggesting that Kabushenga may now be rueing decisions made during his tenure at the media organization.

Background to the Dispute

Kabushenga served as Managing Director and CEO of Vision Group for more than a decade before leaving the company in 2021. During his tenure, New Vision published stories alleging fraud-related disputes involving Nameere and her former husband, including a contested Mercedes-Benz loan arrangement and subsequent debt-related legal proceedings.

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Nameere has consistently rejected the allegations and has often cited her court victory against the media house as proof that the stories were inaccurate and damaging to her reputation.

Her latest remarks come just days after her appointment as Minister of State for Local Government, a position that has elevated her national profile and intensified public attention on her political career.

Mixed Reactions Online

The comments quickly generated debate across social media platforms, with supporters praising Nameere for standing up to powerful media figures and defending her reputation.

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Critics, however, questioned the timing and tone of the remarks, arguing that revisiting personal disputes from several years ago risks distracting from pressing national and governance issues.

Others called for greater restraint in public discourse, noting that both political leaders and media practitioners play critical roles in shaping public opinion and should avoid escalating personal disagreements.

Nameere’s Growing Political Influence

A former media personality and Chief Executive Officer of TMTV Uganda, Nameere has emerged as one of the most outspoken figures in Uganda’s political landscape.

She secured the Masaka City Woman MP seat following a court-ordered vote recount and has since positioned herself as a vocal advocate on issues of accountability, anti-corruption, and political mobilization.

Her recent appointment to Cabinet by President Yoweri Museveni has further elevated her visibility, drawing both praise from supporters and scrutiny from critics.

Media-Politics Tensions Resurface

The latest exchange underscores the often-contentious relationship between politicians and media institutions in Uganda, where historical reporting, court battles, and public commentary frequently resurface during moments of political advancement.

As debate over Nameere’s remarks continues to trend online, attention is now turning to whether the dispute will draw a response from Kabushenga or spark broader conversations about accountability, media ethics, and responsible public communication.

As of Thursday evening, Robert Kabushenga had not publicly responded to Nameere’s latest comments.

 


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