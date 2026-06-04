Kabushenga, Ayebare Lead Defence of Susan Nsibirwa as Nameere Faces Backlash Over Personal Allegations

Kampala – Several prominent Ugandans have come out strongly in defence of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa following a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter) with State Minister for Local Government, Hon. Justine Nameere Nsubuga.

The controversy erupted after Nsibirwa questioned the circumstances surrounding Nameere’s confirmed victory in the Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament race following a court-ordered vote recount. In response, Nameere launched a personal attack, making allegations dating back to 2015 and claiming she had once stood surety for Nsibirwa at a police station over alleged incidents involving alcohol and cannabis.

Nameere further used derogatory language against the media executive, accusations that Nsibirwa has firmly rejected as false, malicious, and defamatory. Nsibirwa subsequently threatened legal action and urged public figures to engage in issue-based debate rather than personal attacks.

Kabushenga Dismisses Allegations

Among the first high-profile figures to defend Nsibirwa was former Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Kabushenga, who directly supervised her between 2011 and 2019 while she headed the company’s marketing department.

Kabushenga dismissed the allegations as inconsistent with the professional record of a woman he worked with closely for nearly a decade.

“I supervised Susan for eight years. I know nothing about these allegations. She served with distinction and integrity,” Kabushenga noted, adding that she was never implicated in corruption, misconduct, or unethical behaviour during her tenure at Vision Group.

Ayebare Speaks Out

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, also came to Nsibirwa’s defence.

Ayebare revealed that he studied alongside Nsibirwa for five years at Makerere University, where they pursued Mass Communication. He described her as a disciplined and principled individual whose conduct was beyond reproach.

“Susan was a committed Christian, focused on her studies and known for her discipline,” Ayebare stated, urging political leaders and public figures to disagree on policy matters without resorting to personal attacks or character assassination.

Growing Support Online

Several social media users, journalists, and corporate leaders have also rallied behind Nsibirwa, citing her long-standing reputation in Uganda’s corporate and media sectors.

Many commentators have questioned the credibility of the allegations and warned that unsubstantiated claims against a public figure could expose the accuser to potential defamation proceedings.

Who Is Susan Nsibirwa?

Susan Nsibirwa is one of Uganda’s most accomplished marketing and media executives. In January 2024, she became the first female Managing Director of Nation Media Group Uganda.

Before joining NMG Uganda, she held senior leadership positions at Vision Group, MTN Uganda, and Ayiva Consulting Solutions. She is also a co-founder of Urge Uganda and holds both a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication and a Master of Business Administration from Makerere University.

Debate Over Civility in Public Discourse

The public spat has reignited debate about civility, professionalism, and responsible communication in Uganda’s political and media spaces.

Many observers argue that while public figures are entitled to challenge each other’s views and actions, political disagreements should not degenerate into personal attacks, insults, or allegations that are not supported by evidence.

As the controversy continues to generate discussion across social and mainstream media platforms, attention is now turning to whether the matter could result in formal legal action.

Watchdog Uganda will continue following developments, including any potential defamation proceedings arising from the dispute.