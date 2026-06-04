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Maj. Gen. Matsiko emphasizes role of patriotism in shaping responsible citizenry 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

Students of Kawempe Muslim Secondary School were today privileged to receive an inspiring lecture from Maj. Gen. Henry Matsiko during the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) orientation session.

During the session held at the school, Maj. Gen. Matsiko, the Joint Staff Political Commissariat (JSPC) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), emphasized the importance of patriotism, discipline, and knowledge in shaping responsible citizenry.

Maj. Gen. Matsiko underscored the significance of guidance and orientation in shaping the future of young people. He explained that orientation helps learners understand their purpose in life, make informed decisions, and prepare for their future responsibilities.

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He noted that this objective is among the reasons the government of Uganda, under the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has prioritized patriotism and youth orientation programmes aimed at nurturing responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.

Maj. Gen. Matsiko encouraged students to dedicate themselves to their studies while embracing productive work. Referring to the President’s well-known principle of “No more sleep,” he cautioned learners against laziness, emphasizing that success is achieved through hard work, commitment, and perseverance, while idleness often leads to poverty and missed opportunities.

The students were also advised to safeguard their health and future by making responsible choices.

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Maj. Gen. Matsiko urged them to exercise self-discipline, abstain from risky sexual behaviour, and uphold moral values as they pursue their academic and personal goals. He emphasized the importance of maintaining personal integrity and waiting for the appropriate time to engage in intimate relationships.

He further challenged learners to cultivate a strong passion for acquiring knowledge. He explained that knowledge empowers individuals to solve problems, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to society and national development.

A key highlight of the session was his message on the importance of seeking truth. Maj. Gen. Matsiko reminded students that both truth and falsehood exist in the world, and that every individual has a responsibility to distinguish between the two. He stressed that understanding the truth enables people to make sound decisions, avoid confusion, and address challenges effectively.

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Concluding his address, he encouraged the students to remain focused, disciplined, and patriotic, reminding them that “the truth sets one free.”

The session formed part of the ongoing NSPC programme aimed at instilling values of patriotism, discipline, hard work, and national consciousness among Ugandan youth.

 


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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