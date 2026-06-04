Museveni Commends Kassanda South MP Bisaso for Exemplary Emyooga Management

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday singled out Hon. Hajji Abdul Bisaso, the Member of Parliament for Kassanda South, for praise during the State of the Nation Address held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. The President commended the legislator for his effective oversight and management of the Emyooga Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation in his constituency.

Museveni lauded Bisaso’s commitment to ensuring that Emyooga funds reach intended beneficiaries and translate into meaningful household income growth. According to the President, the MP has demonstrated strong leadership in strengthening accountability within the Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) operating under the programme in Kassanda South.

“Hon. Bisaso has shown that when leaders properly supervise these programmes, our people can truly benefit,” Museveni reportedly said while addressing Parliament, dignitaries, and the nation. The commendation comes as government continues to promote Emyooga and the Parish Development Model (PDM) as key pillars for transforming subsistence households into commercial producers.

Hon. Bisaso, who also serves as the National Vice Chairperson of the Emyooga programme, welcomed the recognition. In a statement shared on his social media platforms, he described the praise as both humbling and motivating. He pledged to intensify efforts toward transparency, proper utilisation of funds, and wealth creation initiatives aimed at empowering ordinary citizens in Kassanda South.

Launched in 2019, Emyooga targets 18 special interest groups, including youth, women, boda boda riders, and farmers. The programme has disbursed hundreds of billions of shillings nationwide, with official figures indicating that more than 2.4 million Ugandans have benefited. Proponents cite improved savings culture, small business growth, and reduced reliance on predatory lenders.

However, the initiative has faced some challenges including concerns including low loan recovery rates, elite capture in some SACCOs, weak monitoring systems, and questions about long-term sustainability. In several districts, beneficiaries have also complained about delayed disbursements and political interference.

Political observers however say, Museveni’s public praise for Bisaso may also carry strategic political weight. The Kassanda South MP, who recently secured victory in the NRM primaries amid heated contests, is viewed as a loyal cadre with an increasingly visible profile within the ruling party. The endorsement could strengthen his standing ahead of future political contests in a constituency previously held by the opposition.

As Uganda continues to grapple with youth unemployment and household poverty, programmes like Emyooga remain central to the NRM’s economic transformation agenda. Whether Bisaso’s approach can be replicated across other constituencies is likely to shape the long-term legacy of the initiative.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring the utilisation of public funds under these empowerment programmes to ensure they deliver tangible results for ordinary citizens rather than becoming instruments of political patronage.