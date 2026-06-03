Dr Muganga Breaks Silence Over Ministerial Vetting, Accuses Tayebwa of Discrimination

Kampala – Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga has broken his silence following his rejection by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, launching a strong rebuttal in which he accuses Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa of bias, discrimination, and ethnic targeting.

In a strongly worded statement posted on X on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Dr. Muganga responded to remarks attributed to Hon. Daudi Kabanda and defended himself amid the controversy surrounding his vetting for appointment as State Minister for Internal Affairs.

“I do NOT hold a Rwandan passport. This is a deliberate falsehood introduced by Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, and the truth must be told,” Muganga stated.

He further alleged that his rejection had been predetermined, quoting what he claimed were remarks by Tayebwa:

“In every vetting session we have to fail someone, and this time it had to be you, Dr. Muganga.”

Dr. Muganga added that he intends to release audio evidence of the alleged statement “in due course.”

Allegations of Discrimination

The academic described his experience before the committee as one marked by “hatred, discrimination, and racism,” claiming it was linked to his Banyarwanda identity.

He emphasized that Banyarwanda are full Ugandans who contribute meaningfully to national development.

“We Banyarwanda are Ugandans. We were born here. We pay taxes here. We build institutions here,” he wrote. “Uganda belongs to ALL its citizens equally. Banyarwanda included. We are not second-class citizens.”

Dr. Muganga also questioned the motives behind the decision, asking:

“What is Hon. Tayebwa so afraid of? What remains hidden that my presence at Internal Affairs would threaten to uncover?”

He called for what he described as an end to the “selective and discriminatory application of the law.”

Parliamentary Position on the Rejection

The Appointments Committee approved 80 out of 82 ministerial nominees but rejected Dr. Muganga primarily over concerns related to citizenship compliance.

Reports indicate the committee was not satisfied with documentation showing renunciation of alleged foreign citizenships, including Ugandan, Canadian, and Rwandan affiliations, which are restricted for individuals appointed to Cabinet—particularly in sensitive portfolios such as Internal Affairs.

Hon. Daudi Kabanda, a member of the committee, previously dismissed claims of ethnic discrimination, noting that other nominees from the Banyarwanda community were approved. He added that Muganga denied holding a Rwandan passport during vetting, though committee members reportedly raised concerns based on available information.

Background and Public Reaction

Dr. Muganga, an academic and international author, was nominated to Cabinet by President Yoweri Museveni. His nomination had already attracted public attention following a legal petition challenging his eligibility on citizenship grounds.

The decision to reject him has since sparked widespread debate, with supporters describing the outcome as unfair and politically motivated, while others argue that strict adherence to constitutional citizenship requirements for high-level public office must be upheld without exception.

Ongoing Debate

The case has intensified national discussion around citizenship, identity politics, and the consistency of Uganda’s vetting process for public appointments.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments, including any release of the promised audio evidence, possible official responses from Deputy Speaker Tayebwa and Parliament’s Appointments Committee, and any further legal or political action arising from the matter.