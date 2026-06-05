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Susan Nsibirwa Threatens Legal Action as Social Media Feud With Minister Justine Nameere Intensifies

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

Social Media Feud Escalates as NMG Uganda Boss Susan Nsibirwa Threatens Legal Action Against Minister Justine Nameere

Kampala – A bitter social media exchange between Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa and State Minister for Local Government, Hon. Justine Nameere Nsubuga, has sparked widespread debate about professionalism, defamation, and the conduct of public figures in Uganda’s increasingly polarized political environment.

The dispute erupted after Nameere, who recently secured the Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament seat following a controversial court-ordered vote recount in the 2026 General Elections, shared a post reflecting on her political journey and electoral victory.

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Nsibirwa, a vocal critic of the election outcome, challenged the legitimacy of Nameere’s win, alleging that legal procedures had been disregarded in the process that ultimately declared the minister victorious. She further warned that any continued publication of what she described as false claims could result in legal action for defamation.

The minister responded with a strongly worded social media post in which she launched personal attacks against the media executive. Nameere accused Nsibirwa of jealousy and made a series of allegations regarding her personal life, including claims about substance abuse and previous rehabilitation treatment. She also alleged that she had once stood surety for Nsibirwa at a police station.

The remarks quickly attracted criticism from sections of the public, with many questioning whether the tone and content of the response were appropriate for a senior government official. Others defended Nameere, arguing that politicians often face relentless public attacks and should be allowed to respond robustly.

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Nsibirwa later responded by suggesting that Nameere was strengthening a potential legal case against herself, stating that her lawyers were taking note of the statements being made online. The exchange has prompted calls from some members of the public for legal action, while others argue that social media disputes between public figures rarely produce meaningful courtroom outcomes.

The controversy has also reignited discussions about the standards of conduct expected from both political leaders and media executives. As tensions continue to play out online, many Ugandans are watching closely to see whether the dispute ultimately lands in court or fades into the long list of high-profile social media battles that dominate public discourse.


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