Artisanal Miners Demand Independent Mining Authority to Strengthen Regulation and Sector Growth

Kampala – Artisanal and small-scale miners in Uganda are pushing for the establishment of an independent Mining Authority of Uganda, arguing that the current regulatory framework under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development is inadequate to address sector challenges and unlock the industry’s potential.

The call was made during a recent stakeholders’ meeting of artisanal and small-scale miners held in Kampala. Humphrey Asiimwe, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Energy and Minerals, emphasized the need for a dedicated regulator modeled after the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU).

“We should have our own authority that provides technical support to people involved in mining. We should have our own regulator to issue licences and oversee the industry,” Asiimwe stated. He highlighted ongoing issues such as illegal operators, which he believes an independent body could tackle more effectively.

Kenneth Asiimwe, CEO of the Uganda Association of Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners, expressed strong support for the proposal. “We are advocating for the authority because it will help ensure that the sector develops in the right direction,” he said.

Dr. Susan Nakanwagi backed the initiative, noting that a clear and well-organized regulatory system would attract more investors. “Investors prefer operating in areas where there is a proper system that supports and regulates their activities,” she added.

### Context and Existing Framework

Uganda enacted the Mining and Minerals Act in 2022, which provides a legal framework for the sector, including provisions for artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM). However, stakeholders argue that implementation gaps persist, particularly in licensing, technical support, skills development, and curbing illegal activities.

The Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines (DGSM) under the Ministry currently handles much of the administration, but critics point to challenges like limited capacity, coordination issues, and difficulties in formalizing the largely informal ASM sector, which employs thousands and contributes significantly to rural livelihoods and mineral production.

Proponents of the independent authority cite examples from other countries where specialized mining bodies offer ongoing training, professional development, and stronger oversight, leading to improved productivity and sustainability.

### Watchdog Perspective

This latest push by artisanal miners comes amid broader concerns about governance in Uganda’s extractive sectors. While the 2022 Act was a step forward in recognizing ASM, the sector continues to grapple with informal operations, environmental impacts, and revenue leakage. An independent authority could enhance transparency, reduce potential conflicts of interest within the ministry, and better separate policy-making from day-to-day regulation and licensing—similar to the model in the petroleum sector.

However, success would depend on ensuring the new body has adequate resources, independence, and mechanisms for stakeholder inclusion, particularly for grassroots artisanal miners who form the backbone of the industry. Civil society and oversight groups will be watching closely to see whether the government acts on these recommendations or continues with the status quo.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments in the mining sector and calls for greater accountability to ensure that mineral resources benefit local communities and the national economy.