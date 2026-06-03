After All Is Said and Done on Dr. Muganga’s Appointment—Unsolicited Advice: Leave the Rest to President Museveni

The dust is finally settling following the Appointments Committee of Parliament’s decision on Dr. Lawrence Muganga’s nomination as State Minister for Internal Affairs. Whether one views the outcome as an appointment deferred or a disappointment delivered, the vetting process has played out in the public eye with the expected mix of fervent support, sharp opposition, claims, and counter-claims. Yet, in the interest of constitutional order and good governance, the time has come for institutional restraint.

Dr. Muganga undoubtedly did his part. A respected academic and the Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University, he has consistently affirmed his commitment to Uganda, presenting himself before the committee with dignity. Similarly, the Appointments Committee, under its stewardship, fulfilled its constitutional mandate by scrutinizing the nominee and raising legitimate questions regarding citizenship requirements for a docket as sensitive as Internal Affairs. What transpired—and what did not—is now a matter of public record. This is precisely how our system is designed to function.

There is simply no need to kick up more dust.

Continued public commentary, accusations of bias, or attempts to litigate this matter through the media risk mutating a standard vetting procedure into an unnecessary political spectacle.

The Deputy Speaker, individual Members of Parliament—regardless of their stance—external sympathizers, and those voicing disappointment must now exercise a measured silence. Uganda’s appointing authority does not operate by public pressure campaigns or parliamentary veto alone. Ultimately, the buck stops with the President.

Trust the Appointing Authority

As the supreme appointing authority, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni commands the full picture. He possesses the committee’s comprehensive report, Dr. Muganga’s submissions, state intelligence background checks, legal opinions, and, above all, a clear view of the broader national interest.

President Museveni has steered this nation for decades with an astute eye for talent, timing, and strategic deployment. He understands the rigid prerequisites for security-related dockets and the inherent sensitivities surrounding citizenship in public service. Throughout his leadership, he has consistently demonstrated the wisdom required to balance merit, loyalty, and constitutional compliance.

Moving Beyond the Noise

Dr. Muganga should take immense pride in merely being considered for such a high-profile cabinet office. His scholarly contributions and leadership at Victoria University speak for themselves. Whether this specific nomination proceeds, pivots, or takes another form is entirely secondary to respecting the final prerogative of the Head of State. Continued agitation serves no constructive purpose.

To all stakeholders: trust the process. The President will review all available information and deliver a decision that definitively closes this chapter. Uganda faces far weightier challenges—ranging from regional security and economic transformation to service delivery and national unity—that demand our collective, undivided focus.

In a mature democracy, institutions must be allowed to play their respective roles, but ultimate accountability rests squarely with the elected Executive. Let the appointing authority do its work without unnecessary background noise. Dr. Muganga has presented his credentials; now, let President Museveni decide. The rest of us should get back to the urgent business of building the Uganda we all desire.