State of the Nation Address: All Eyes on Trade Order, Accountability and the Future of Uganda’s Economy as President Museveni Takes Over Kololo — Why Local Governments Hold the Key to Prosperity

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA | MASAKA — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is scheduled to address the nation at Kololo Independence Grounds on Thursday, June 4, 2026. This will mark his first State of the Nation Address since being sworn in at the same venue in May. Key national priorities, particularly trade, governance, and the economy—closely interlinked like twin pillars—are expected to dominate his message to the country.

Trade and e-commerce, as components of the broader economy, remain deeply interconnected. The strength of one inevitably influences the stability of the other, shaping Uganda’s long-term development trajectory.

As the saying goes, “A village without order harvests poverty even in seasons of abundance.” The same principle applies to national economies.

As Uganda continues its pursuit of middle-income status under Vision 2040, policymakers and governance experts increasingly agree on one fundamental truth: economic transformation cannot thrive where disorder, corruption, and weak institutions persist.

From the bustling markets of Kampala—Kisekka Market, Owino Market, and Nakasero Market—to trading centres in Masaka such as Nyendo and Masaka Central Market, and further to Gulu, Mbarara, and Arua, Uganda’s economic future will largely depend on how effectively local governments enforce trade order, collect revenue, combat corruption, and create an enabling environment for business growth.

At the centre of these reforms is the Ministry of Local Government under Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya, whose administration continues to promote accountability, structured trade systems, and efficient service delivery as key pillars of national development.

Local Governments: Uganda’s Economic Engine

According to Mr. Edison Kirabira, Director of the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers and Operation Wealth Creation civil coordinator for Greater Kampala, few Ugandans fully appreciate the critical role local governments play in economic development.

Under the Local Governments Act, district and urban authorities are mandated to regulate trade, license businesses, manage markets, collect local revenue, and oversee community development programmes.

“Trade is important for us who are mobilising people to come out of poverty under government programmes and with support from Gen. Salim Saleh through Operation Wealth Creation. It is important to maintain order in the economy,” he said.

Findings from the Uganda National Household Survey by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics indicate that Uganda has over 10 million households, with more than 70 percent relying directly or indirectly on agriculture and small-scale business for their livelihoods.

The survey further shows that the private sector contributes nearly 80 percent of Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), underscoring the importance of effective business regulation and strong local governance.

Every day, millions of Ugandans participate in economic activity through farming, transport, manufacturing, retail trade, hospitality, and services.

However, economists warn that without effective regulation and enforcement, markets risk descending into disorder—resulting in tax leakages, unfair competition, and declining public service delivery.

Understanding Trade Order

Trade order refers to the systems and regulations that guide how business transactions are conducted.

While in financial markets it includes market orders, limit orders, and stop orders, in Uganda’s broader economic context, trade order goes far beyond buying and selling.

It includes business licensing, market management, tax compliance, quality assurance, consumer protection, and adherence to commercial regulations.

For instance, a coffee farmer in Masaka who insists on selling coffee at a fixed price of Shs35,000 per kilogram is effectively applying a limit order, while a vehicle owner who accepts an immediate offer of Shs45 million is engaging in a market order transaction.

Business experts argue that structured trade systems create predictability, attract investment, and reduce market conflict.

“Investors are attracted to environments where rules are clear and consistently enforced,” notes one economic analyst. “No serious investor wants to operate in chaos.”

Constitutional Foundation for Economic Freedom

Uganda’s commitment to trade and enterprise is firmly anchored in the Constitution.

Article 40 of the 1995 Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to practise any lawful profession, occupation, trade, or business.

It also protects workers’ rights to organise through trade unions and promotes safe and satisfactory working conditions.

In addition, the National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy require government to stimulate agricultural, industrial, scientific, and technological development.

These provisions underpin laws such as the Trade Licensing Act, the External Trade Act, and Uganda’s participation in regional blocs including the East African Community (EAC) and COMESA.

Together, these frameworks aim to create a fair and competitive environment that supports national development.

Corruption: Uganda’s Invisible Tax

Despite these frameworks, corruption remains one of the greatest threats to economic growth.

Governance experts describe corruption as an “invisible tax” because it silently increases the cost of doing business while reducing the quality of public services.

Transparency advocates estimate that developing countries lose billions annually through bribery, procurement fraud, embezzlement, and abuse of office.

In Uganda, corruption affects virtually every sector—from road construction and healthcare to education and public procurement.

Funds intended for classrooms, hospitals, water projects, and infrastructure often fail to reach intended beneficiaries.

To address this challenge, government has established key institutions including:

Inspectorate of Government (IGG)

Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID)

Office of the Auditor General

Directorate for Ethics and Integrity

The Anti-Corruption Act of 2009, along with provisions under the Local Governments Act, empowers authorities to investigate, prosecute, and sanction officials involved in corruption and abuse of office.

Government officials maintain that strengthening accountability systems is essential to restoring public trust and ensuring value for taxpayers’ money.

Masaka’s Drive Towards Orderly Trade

Masaka City has emerged as one of the local governments actively implementing trade order reforms.

City authorities say structured markets and regulated business operations improve sanitation, public safety, revenue collection, and investor confidence.

Town Clerk Emmanuel Kaweesi notes that sustainable urban development depends on well-organised business environments where traders operate within designated markets and licensed premises.

The city has intensified efforts to streamline market operations while discouraging illegal street vending, which often disrupts traffic flow and compromises sanitation standards.

Economic planners argue that well-organised markets not only improve efficiency but also create long-term business growth opportunities.

New Cabinet, New Expectations

Following President Museveni’s latest Cabinet appointments in his seventh term since 1986, expectations remain high for reforms that strengthen governance and accelerate economic transformation.

Within the Ministry of Local Government, State Ministers Justine Nameere and Balam Barugahara are expected to support initiatives aimed at improving accountability, service delivery, and citizen participation.

In the finance and trade sectors, leaders such as David Bahati, Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, and Sandra Alum Santa face the challenge of advancing policies that promote business formalisation and investment growth.

Lessons from Successful Economies

History offers important lessons.

Countries such as Singapore and Rwanda transformed their economies by strengthening institutions, enforcing regulations, and building predictable business environments.

Their experience shows that economic success is not only about attracting investment, but about building systems where businesses, workers, and governments can thrive together.

The Road Ahead

For Uganda, trade order should not be seen as a restriction on traders and entrepreneurs.

Rather, it should be understood as a framework that protects businesses, consumers, investors, and government revenue alike.

When traders operate within the law, tax collection improves. When corruption is reduced, public services become more effective. When accountability is strengthened, investor confidence grows. And when local governments function efficiently, communities prosper.

As Uganda advances toward Vision 2040, the challenge is ensuring that trade order, accountability, and service delivery move in harmony.

Because nations do not prosper by chance. They prosper when institutions work, leaders are accountable, and citizens embrace lawful enterprise.

Ultimately, as Uganda continues its economic transformation journey, one truth remains clear: where integrity guides leadership and order governs commerce, prosperity inevitably follows.