Kaddunabbi’s Last-Minute Appeal to Gen. Saleh Fails as IRA Names Protazio Sande Acting CEO

IRA Leadership Change: Outgoing CEO Appeals to Gen. Saleh as Dr. Protazio Sande Takes Over as Acting CEO

Kampala, Uganda – The Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA) has undergone a significant leadership transition following the expiration of the contract of its long-serving Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, on May 31, 2026.

Documents seen by Watchdog Uganda reveal that just two days before the end of his tenure, Dr. Kaddunabbi wrote an appeal letter dated May 29, 2026, to Senior Presidential Advisor Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho, commonly known as Gen. Saleh, seeking urgent intervention to facilitate the renewal of his contract.

In the letter titled “Urgent Appeal Regarding Employment Contract Renewal,” Dr. Kaddunabbi expressed concern over what he described as growing uncertainty surrounding his future at the Authority. He further alleged that certain government officials were working against him and specifically referenced the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PS/ST), Ramathan Ggoobi.

The outgoing CEO claimed that some individuals intended to “hit me and completely destroy me beyond,” and argued that the situation required intervention at the highest levels.

“This matter can only be managed by you, not by anyone else,” Dr. Kaddunabbi reportedly wrote, appealing to Gen. Saleh to ensure what he described as a fair and just consideration of his contract renewal.

Despite the appeal, the IRA announced on June 1, 2026, that Dr. Protazio Sande had been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Dr. Sande Takes Charge

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Sande served as Director of Strategy and Market Development at the Authority and has been part of the institution’s senior management team for several years.

In an official statement, the IRA said the appointment was intended to ensure continuity and the smooth running of the regulator’s operations during the transition period.

The Authority expressed confidence in Dr. Sande’s leadership, citing his extensive institutional knowledge and commitment to advancing the development and regulation of Uganda’s insurance sector.

Industry Attention Turns to Succession Process

Dr. Kaddunabbi’s departure marks the end of a lengthy tenure during which the regulator championed initiatives aimed at increasing insurance penetration, strengthening industry regulation, and promoting public confidence in the sector.

However, the circumstances surrounding the non-renewal of his contract and the contents of his appeal letter have generated considerable discussion within regulatory and insurance industry circles.

Observers are now closely watching the next steps in the succession process, including whether the IRA Board will launch a competitive recruitment process or confirm a substantive Chief Executive Officer in the coming months.

The transition also raises broader questions about leadership succession, governance, and institutional independence within one of Uganda’s key financial sector regulators.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments surrounding the IRA leadership transition and any further official communication regarding the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer.