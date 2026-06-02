Gen. Muhoozi Chairs High-Level Joint Staff Meeting to Assess UPDF’s Battle Readiness

Entebbe, Uganda | WATCHDOG UGANDA | Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Joint Staff Committee to review the country’s security architecture and military readiness.
The strategic session, held at the Special Forces Command (SFC) headquarters in Entebbe, focused on evaluating Uganda’s overall security posture, internal stability, and the operational readiness of military deployments both at home and across the region.
The Joint Staff Committee meeting is a vital monthly forum that brings together the military’s top brass to align strategic goals, review ongoing operations, and address emerging security threats.
Top Command Convenes: Key Attendees and Agenda
The meeting saw the attendance of the UPDF’s top leadership, underscoring the importance of the deliberations. Key commanders present included:
Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding (Deputy CDF and Inspector General)
Lt. Gen. Jack Bakumba (Chief of Joint Staff)
Service Chiefs
Division Commanders
Commanders of Independent Units
Members of the Joint Staff
During the session, the committee extensively reviewed the progress and impact of UPDF troops deployed in critical regional peacekeeping and counter-terrorism missions. Key operational areas discussed included:
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): Ongoing operations to neutralize the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
Somalia: Uganda’s continued contribution to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in the fight against Al-Shabaab.
South Sudan & Equatorial Guinea: Peace support and bilateral military deployments.
Commanders emphasized the need to maintain peak battle readiness, enhance combat effectiveness, and ensure the UPDF remains robust enough to safeguard Uganda’s sovereignty while anchoring regional peace.
Strategy, Modernization, and Regional Clout
This high-level review comes at a crucial time as Uganda maintains significant security commitments across East and Central Africa, alongside reinforcing internal stability ahead of future national timelines.
Since taking the helm as CDF, Gen. Muhoozi—who also serves as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations—has consistently prioritized force modernization, strict military discipline, and enhanced welfare for officers.
Official images released from the session showed a high-spirited military command. Gen. Muhoozi was captured addressing the attentive commanders, exchanging salutes, and posing for a group photograph in front of the landmark Gen. Y.K. Museveni Building at the SFC Headquarters.
Eagle-eyed online commentators and security analysts quickly pointed out the sharp, unified appearance of the top commanders, who sported the UPDF’s new green uniforms.
With thousands of troops actively deployed abroad, the UPDF continues to solidify its reputation as a cornerstone of stability in the volatile Great Lakes region.
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