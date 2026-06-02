NationalNews

Gen. Muhoozi Chairs Joint Staff Committee To Review National Security

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib
Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, chaired a high-level meeting of the Joint Staff Committee on Tuesday to assess Uganda’s security posture and regional military footprint.

Held at the Special Forces Command headquarters, the session convened the military’s top leadership, including the Deputy CDF, Service Chiefs, Chief of Joint Staff, Division Commanders, Chiefs of Staff, Commanders of independent units and members of the Joint Staff.

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The committee reviewed the operational progress of Ugandan troops deployed in key regional missions including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, and Equatorial Guinea.

This regular forum serves as a vital vehicle for aligning national defense strategies and maintaining regional stability.


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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