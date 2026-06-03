Minister Nameere Hits Back at NMG Uganda Boss Susan Nsibirwa Over Election Criticism, Alleges Alcohol and Cannabis Abuse

Kampala, Uganda – Newly appointed State Minister for Local Government, Hon. Justine Nameere, has publicly clashed with Nation Media Group Uganda Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa following criticism of the controversial Masaka City Woman MP election outcome.

The exchange unfolded on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on June 3, 2026, after Nsibirwa questioned the legality of Nameere’s victory in the parliamentary race.

“How do you explain the MP election debacle? The law was broken to declare you winner. #UgandaElections,” Nsibirwa posted.

The comments appeared to reference the disputed electoral process that ultimately saw Nameere declared the elected Woman Member of Parliament for Masaka City after a court-supervised vote recount overturned an earlier result.

Nameere’s Sharp Response

In a strongly worded response, Nameere accused Nsibirwa of hypocrisy and brought up an alleged incident dating back to 2015 when the minister says she intervened on Nsibirwa’s behalf at a police station.

“Nsibirwa, I stood surety for you in 2015. Your fellow managers at Vision Group refused to help you out of Police because you had become a recidivist due to your known alcohol and njaga problem. So when the law gives you bond it’s right, but when it saves my cheated victory, then the law is bent?” Nameere wrote.

The minister did not provide evidence to support the allegations, and Nsibirwa had not publicly responded to the specific claims by the time of publication.

In a follow-up post, Nameere said she generally dislikes reminding people of assistance she has rendered in the past but felt compelled to respond because of what she described as unfair criticism.

She further alleged that Nsibirwa had congratulated her after she was declared winner of the parliamentary race but changed her position following Nameere’s appointment to Cabinet.

Background to the Election Dispute

The disagreement stems from one of the most contested parliamentary races of the 2026 General Elections.

Running on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket, Nameere initially lost the Masaka City Woman MP contest after the Electoral Commission declared National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Rose Nalubowa the winner.

However, Nameere successfully challenged the results in court, prompting a recount supervised by Masaka Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe. The recount reversed the original outcome and resulted in Nameere being declared the duly elected Member of Parliament.

She was subsequently sworn into Parliament and later appointed State Minister for Local Government.

Debate Spills Into Public View

The public confrontation between the minister and one of Uganda’s most prominent media executives has generated significant debate online.

Supporters of Nameere argue that she has a right to defend the legitimacy of her election victory against criticism, while critics contend that personal attacks and unverified allegations risk diverting attention from the substantive issues surrounding the electoral dispute.

The exchange also highlights the increasingly blurred lines between politics, media, and social media discourse in Uganda’s evolving democratic landscape.

As public interest in the matter continues to grow, attention is likely to focus on whether either party provides further evidence to support their claims or clarifies the allegations that have now become part of a highly public dispute.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments surrounding the controversy and any further responses from the parties involved.