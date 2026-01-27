UPDF Troops Praised For Discipline And Operational Readiness In Somalia

The Commander of Battle Group 45, Colonel Justus Musenene, has commended Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) for their discipline, resilience, and professionalism during operations in the Barawe sub-sector.

Col Musenene made the remarks during an inspection tour of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the area, where he assessed the troops’ combat readiness, welfare, and overall operational posture.

He urged the soldiers to sustain cooperation, unity, and comradeship throughout the remainder of their tour of duty, emphasizing that discipline and teamwork were essential to mission success. He underscored the importance of personal health, advising the troops to maintain healthy lifestyles to ensure longevity in service.

“Keep healthy if you want to serve in the forces for long,” he said.

The troops described the visit as a morale boost that reinforced their commitment to protecting civilians and supporting stabilization efforts in Somalia.

The Forward Operating Bases inspected included Runway, Seaport, and Barawe Knoll. The inspection team was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the 145 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Ochan, together with other senior and junior UPDF officers.