News

UPDF Troops Praised For Discipline And Operational Readiness In Somalia

watchdog
watchdog

The Commander of Battle Group 45, Colonel Justus Musenene, has commended Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) for their discipline, resilience, and professionalism during operations in the Barawe sub-sector.

Col Musenene made the remarks during an inspection tour of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the area, where he assessed the troops’ combat readiness, welfare, and overall operational posture.

He urged the soldiers to sustain cooperation, unity, and comradeship throughout the remainder of their tour of duty, emphasizing that discipline and teamwork were essential to mission success. He underscored the importance of personal health, advising the troops to maintain healthy lifestyles to ensure longevity in service.

“Keep healthy if you want to serve in the forces for long,” he said.

The troops described the visit as a morale boost that reinforced their commitment to protecting civilians and supporting stabilization efforts in Somalia.

The Forward Operating Bases inspected included Runway, Seaport, and Barawe Knoll. The inspection team was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the 145 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Ochan, together with other senior and junior UPDF officers.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article OBED KATUREEBE: Political Casualties of 2026 Elections; Maybe We Need a Rehabilitation Centre For Them 

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

OBED KATUREEBE: Political Casualties of 2026 Elections; Maybe We Need a Rehabilitation Centre For Them 

The electoral political season is getting almost done. The victors are in…

By
watchdog
6 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

MUBIRU GEORGE: A letter to Mr. Kyagulanyi.S.Robert

Dear Mr. Bobi wine, It's not survival, but bravery that makes a…

4 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

MIKE SSEGAWA: Liberation Day: Beyond the Guns, a Test of What We Did With Freedom

Every January 26, Uganda gathers its memory and its confidence to mark…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 678 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4325 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

OBED KATUREEBE: Political Casualties of 2026 Elections; Maybe We Need a Rehabilitation Centre For Them 

The electoral political season is getting almost done. The victors…

MUBIRU GEORGE: A letter to Mr. Kyagulanyi.S.Robert

Dear Mr. Bobi wine, It's not…

MIKE SSEGAWA: Liberation Day: Beyond the Guns, a Test of What We Did With Freedom

Every January 26, Uganda gathers its…

Dr.Ayub Mukisa: Why Uganda’s Opposition Performed Poorly—And Why Some Withdrew from Public View

On January 11th , 2026, I…

MIKE SSEGAWA: The Seven ‘Hills’ Ahead of Lord Mayor Balimwezo in Kampala City

When Erias Lukwago finally bows out…