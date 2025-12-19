President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer for 2026 general elections, has said the government will look into ways of resolving persistent water shortages in Lwengo District.

While addressing thousands of supporters during a campaign rally at Mbirizi Seed Secondary School in Lwengo today, President Museveni noted that while progress has been made, the district still has a challenge of water shortage due to drought, a problem he said requires further government intervention.

“For a long time, this area has had issues of water shortage due to drought , we shall put our efforts to ensure that we solve this problem,” he said.

“I have therefore asked Hon. Cissy Namujju, together with Moses Byaruhanga from my office, to prepare a clear report on the water situation in this area.”

Out of 438 rural villages in Lwengo, 320 villages currently have access to a safe water source, while 118 villages still lack access to safe water.

Lwengo is served by several piped water systems, including Nkoni Town, which supplies about 55,150 people; Mbirizi, serving 38,590 residents; Kyazanga, with 22,000 beneficiaries; Kinoni, serving 11,790 people; and Kamuzinda Town, which serves 7,729 residents.

Despite these facilities, President Museveni said the water situation in the district remains a concern.

“I will look into this issue so that we can solve the water challenges here,” the President said.

He linked the shortages largely to prolonged dry spells, noting that limited water access affects household welfare, sanitation, and agricultural production.

The President said the government is continuing to invest in road infrastructure to improve access to markets and social services.

Planned works include the Sembabule–Matete–Mbirizi road, the Kyabakuza–Kiwangala road, and the Lyantonde–Lumbugu–Lwamagwa–Rakai road.

On electricity, President Museveni said power has reached all districts and pledged that the remaining sub-counties in Lwengo without electricity will be connected.

He also highlighted progress in education, noting that Lwengo has 132 government primary schools and nine government secondary schools, alongside private institutions.

In the health sector, the President cited ongoing renovations at Kyazanga Health Centre IV, expansion of maternity wards at Kiwangala and Naanywa, and plans to upgrade Kisansala Health Centre II in Kkingo Sub-county to a Health Centre III. Lwengo Health Centre IV now has a functional digital X-ray machine.

President Museveni reiterated his call for households to adopt the Four-Acre Model as a pathway out of subsistence farming.

“One acre for coffee, one for fruits, one for food crops, and one for pasture and livestock,” he said.

He also praised beneficiaries of the Masaka Presidential Skilling Hub, saying skills training is enabling young people to create jobs and generate income.

Among the beneficiaries is Allan Mulira, who trained in welding, said the programme helped him secure employment and later start his own enterprise.

Noreen Nansumba, who trained in bakery, said she now runs a poultry project and employs a worker.

The President urged residents to continue supporting the NRM, saying peace and steady investment remain key to Uganda’s development.

President Museveni also handed over the NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairperson, councillors, and other party candidates in Lwengo District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

On her part , Rt. Hon. Anitah Among, Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), welcomed the President, praising his leadership and commitment to the district.

“We welcome you, Your Excellency, to Lwengo. Your presence here strengthens our communities and reminds us of the progress we have made under your leadership,” she said.

She also highlighted the impact of government projects in the district, including road upgrades, electricity expansion, and the Masaka Presidential Skilling Hub, which she said has empowered young people to gain skills, create jobs, and generate income.

The Woman Member of Parliament for Lwengo District and NRM District Chairperson, Hon. Cissy Namujju, started by warmly welcoming the President, recalling Lwengo’s historical role in the liberation struggle.

“Your Excellency, we welcome you to Lwengo, one of the districts where you fought from while you were in the bush ,” she said.

Hon. Namujju noted that according to the 2024 National Population Census, Lwengo District has a population of 325,263 people, spread across 10 sub-counties and town councils, 45 parishes and 438 villages.

Hon. Namujju reported that Lwengo has 45 PDM SACCOs, which have cumulatively received Shs16.056 billion. Of this amount, Shs13.795 billion, representing 86.22 percent has been disbursed to 14,175 households.

“Out of our 68,671 households, only 20.64 percent have so far benefited from PDM,” she said, adding that 54,496 households, or 79.35% , remain outside the programme, including those already participating in the money economy.

She further revealed that the district hosts 54 Emyooga SACCOs with 5,948 members, which have received Shs2.46 billion in government funding.

Turning to education, Hon. Namujju said Lwengo District has 132 government primary schools and 228 private primary schools, alongside nine government secondary schools and 44 private secondary schools.

She noted that all government secondary schools offer Universal Secondary Education (USE) and Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training, with a combined enrollment of 8,002 learners.

“Out of our 45 parishes, 37 have at least one government primary school, while eight parishes still lack one,” she said.

Hon. Namujju added that eight out of ten sub-counties currently have a government secondary school, but the government is addressing the gap through the construction of two seed secondary schools.

“Once these schools are completed, every sub-county in Lwengo will have a government secondary school,” she said.

Looking ahead, Hon. Namujju said the government plans to upgrade existing piped water systems and develop the Katovu Piped Water Supply and Sanitation System to accelerate progress toward universal coverage.

She also outlined completed water-for-production interventions, including valley tanks and irrigation sites in Kisekka, Lwengo Rural and Keikolongo, benefiting dozens of farmers and supporting livestock production.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.