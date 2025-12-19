In a landmark fusion of academic leadership and global philanthropy, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the esteemed Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, was inducted into Rotary International on December 19, 2025. The ceremony coincided with the chartering of the Rotary Club of Makerere Passport, a innovative flexible club tailored for university-affiliated professionals, marking a new chapter in Uganda’s Rotary landscape.

Prof. Nawangwe, born on January 17, 1956, is a distinguished Ugandan architect and academic who has helmed Makerere University—East Africa’s oldest and most prestigious institution—since 2017. Holding a PhD in Architecture from Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, he has championed educational reforms, research innovation, and infrastructure development during his tenure. Just weeks prior, on December 3, 2025, he was honored as the African Educationist of the Year, recognizing his transformative impact on higher education across the continent.Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a global service organization with over 1.4 million members dedicated to humanitarian projects in areas like peace, health, education, and economic development.

In Uganda, Rotary’s roots trace back to 1957 with the chartering of the Rotary Club of Kampala, the nation’s oldest. Over the decades, Ugandan clubs have driven initiatives such as microloans for entrepreneurs, free health camps offering dental and optical services, and infrastructure projects like health facilities.

This year, Rotary celebrated 100 years of service in Africa, highlighting its enduring commitment amid challenges like poverty and climate change.The Makerere Passport Club introduces a modern twist to Rotary membership. Unlike traditional clubs requiring weekly meetings, Passport clubs offer flexibility with hybrid formats, allowing members to “passport” between global clubs and focus on service projects that align with their schedules, talents, and finances.

This model is ideal for busy academics and diaspora professionals, promoting inclusivity and attracting new members who might otherwise be deterred by rigid structures.At the Kampala event, District 9213 Governor Martin Kitakule pinned Prof. Nawangwe as a Rotarian, while the club’s bell was presented to Charter President Prof. Antonia Tamusuza.

In her vision address, Tamusuza emphasized peacebuilding and sustainability: “Our club will drive initiatives for harmony and community upliftment in an era of global challenges.”

Over 30 inductees, including university staff and alumni, posed for a commemorative photo, symbolizing collective enthusiasm.

Prof. Nawangwe shared his excitement on X: “Honored to join this network dedicated to service above self.” For Makerere, this club could spark collaborations in scholarships, environmental campaigns, and disease prevention—aligning with Rotary’s seven focus areas.As Uganda faces youth unemployment and health disparities, the club’s launch in District 9213 (spanning Uganda and Tanzania) strengthens Rotary’s footprint. Watchdog Uganda anticipates tracking its impact, from local projects to global partnerships.