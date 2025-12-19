President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on youth leaders across the country to spearhead a shift in mindset among young people, from waiting for scarce government jobs to actively engaging in wealth creation, arguing that Uganda’s long-term prosperity hinges on youth participation in productive economic sectors.

Addressing youth leaders from Western Uganda at his Kisozi farm in Gomba District on Thursday, December 18, 2025, President Museveni said the future of Uganda lies in young people embracing income-generating activities in commercial agriculture, manufacturing & artisanship, services, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“The issue of empowerment at the individual level is very important. The idea of distributing heifers or revolving support is good. But when it comes to jobs, we must look for methods that cover many people,” he said.

“The answer is wealth creation. All of you should be involved in wealth creation.”

The meeting brought together youth leaders from the Western Uganda cluster, including Kigezi, Ankole, Rwenzori, and Bunyoro sub-regions, and focused on youth empowerment, access to Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, leadership inclusion, and skilling opportunities.

President Museveni cautioned youth leaders against promoting unrealistic expectations of public sector employment, noting that government jobs are limited and cannot absorb the country’s rapidly growing youth population.

He emphasized that Uganda’s public service employs only about 480,000 people, many of whom are already in service, with limited annual turnover through retirement.

“Even if all those retired at once, it would not solve the youth unemployment problem. The solution is what I have been telling you—the four sectors,” he said.

To reinforce his message, President Museveni disclosed that most of his children are engaged in private wealth creation, rather than government employment.

“My children finished their education long ago, but none of them works for the government, except Muhoozi (Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba), who likes the army. All the others are engaged in wealth creation, and they started when they were young,” he said.

“For example, I can’t give all of you 275 jobs, and yet you are just leaders. There are other youths there. So, I want you, really as part of the strategy of the NRM, to understand the issue of wealth creation for each individual, for each family, through the four sectors,” the President added.

He reiterated that Uganda’s economic transformation strategy revolves around four key sectors capable of absorbing millions of young people. Commercial agriculture, President Museveni said, offers endless opportunities, whether through small-scale intensive farming or large-scale production.

He cited the example of Johnson Basangwa of Kamuli, who started poultry farming on a small scale and has since built a successful enterprise.

“The screens I show you during my tours are real examples. People start small, and they grow,” President Museveni said.

The second sector, manufacturing and artisanship, includes value-added activities such as maize milling, animal feed production, and coffee processing.

“If you form groups and say you want support to do maize milling or animal feeds, I can support you. Value addition is where the money is,” he explained, adding that the biggest sustainer is the market. “If you produce a good or a service, there is always demand.”

President Museveni also placed particular emphasis on ICT, describing it as a gateway for Ugandan youth to access global markets without leaving the country. He highlighted Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) as a major employment opportunity.

“You can be an auditor here in Uganda, and a company in Canada sends you its books over the internet. You audit them and get paid online,” President Museveni said.

He added that professionals can offer services such as online consultations, including in medical and technical fields, provided they have the required skills.

“These are the sectors where jobs are, where wealth is,” he said.

The President also used the meeting to credit the Parish Development Model as the most effective framework for grassroots wealth creation, saying its proximity to communities eliminates bureaucracy and corruption.

Under the PDM, each parish receives Shs100 million annually, with 30% earmarked for youth, 30% for women, 10% for the elderly, and the rest for other priority groups.

“What I don’t like is people moving from the parish to the district looking for forms. That is expensive and creates corruption. The parish is there—you can walk there,” President Museveni said.

He questioned calls to create parallel funding structures for youth, insisting that the parish-level approach should be consolidated instead.

“If the youth are many, why is the 30% in the parish not useful? What is the problem? Why do you want another line?” he asked, warning that some officials who demand bribes to access PDM funds are being arrested and will be disciplined.

Youth leaders earlier raised concerns that the 30% youth allocation under PDM is not always reaching intended beneficiaries, particularly in households where family heads make final decisions on fund access. They noted that in some cases, household heads take the PDM funds, sidelining young people with viable business ideas.

In response, President Museveni offered guidance on prioritization.

“If there is a youth in a household where the head has already benefited, and another youth in a household where nobody has benefited, the one where nobody has benefited should take precedence,” he said.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Region, Eng. Asiimwe Jonard, acknowledged concerns raised by youth leaders and revealed that party leadership had agreed to provide additional funding specifically for local leaders.

“That issue came up in our top meeting. We agreed that Shs15 million would be added on purpose for leaders,” Eng. Asiimwe said, while assuring youth leaders that the additional funds would be included in subsequent PDM disbursements.

Ahead of the 2026 general elections, youth leaders from western Uganda formally declared support for President Museveni, who is also the party Presidential flagbearer.

Mr. Kato Mathias, the National Vice Chairman of the Western Uganda Youth League, delivered a joint memorandum on behalf of the youth.

“We overwhelmingly second you as our party flag bearer for President in 2026 and 2031,” Mr.Kato said, pledging to mobilize support for President Museveni across the region.

He praised President Museveni’s leadership for maintaining peace and stability and for advancing youth-focused programs in education, health, and entrepreneurship.

“We appreciate your visionary leadership and the peaceful nation we have known all our lifetime,” he said, urging the young people to harness their energy, creativity, and innovation to drive Uganda’s transformation.

“Let us build a nation where innovation flourishes, where every citizen can thrive, and where our diversity is our strength,” he said.

He called on Ugandans to protect the gains achieved under the NRM government and to work collectively towards a prosperous future.

Youth leaders also acknowledged government achievements in public health, including immunization programs.

“All of us here are healthy. None of us has measles or polio. We are the people you are protecting.”

Other issues discussed included cadre identification within the youth, strengthening ideological training, and expanding Presidential skilling hubs to train more youths per district.

