On a stormy Wednesday morning in December 2025, the Kasebwembe playground in Namiryango Parish, Bukuya Sub-County, Kassanda District, became a vibrant symbol of political resurgence. Despite relentless heavy rain turning the field into a muddy expanse, over 50,000 enthusiastic supporters flooded the venue along the Bukuya-Kyamusisi road, clad in yellow NRM attire.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, addressing the mammoth crowd, candidly attributed the district’s challenges—poor roads, limited electricity, and water shortages—to past support for opposition candidates. With a population exceeding 300,000 and about 150,000 voters, Kassanda had shown opposition leanings, but the massive turnout signaled a shift toward the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

He highlighted severe water scarcity in sub-counties like Manyogaseka and Kiganda, where residents and livestock struggle for basic needs. NRM District Chairman Dr. Michael Bukenya, popularly known as Kyabikola, urged the President to prioritize electricity and clean water extensions, particularly in Bukuya County and Kassanda South.

Museveni responded with promises: the Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya-Kiboga road would be tarmacked soon, contingent on strong NRM support in upcoming elections. He emphasized voting for party candidates to ensure effective project follow-up and development.

A highlight was the presentation of a symbolic gift—a gold coin molded into Uganda’s map—by prominent investor Mrs. Gertrude Njuba and fellow artisanal gold miners. Kassanda’s hundreds of small-scale miners operate with government tolerance, using basic tools while building capacity for advanced techniques.

In a rousing climax, Museveni flagged off NRM candidates: Abdul Bisaso (Kassanda South), Isaac Kamulegeya (Kassanda North), Michael Bukenya (Bukuya County), and Rebecca Atukunda (Woman MP).

As supporters dispersed, soaked yet energized, the rally underscored Kassanda’s potential NRM dominance, promising infrastructure upgrades and economic growth through mining and agriculture.