As Mityana District prepares for the next parliamentary elections, a strong case is emerging for Judith Nabakooba to reclaim her position as Woman Member of Parliament.

Her track record in public service, spanning law enforcement, legislative leadership, ministerial reforms, and community development, positions her as a high-capacity candidate uniquely suited to tackle the district’s pressing challenges.

Nabakooba’s career began in the Uganda Police Force, where she served from 2004 to 2015, including as the force’s spokesperson. In 2016, she was elected Mityana District Woman MP on the NRM ticket, later chairing Parliament’s Defence and Internal Affairs Committee. Her legislative experience provided a foundation for a transition to the Cabinet, first as ICT Minister and, since 2021, as Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

In her ministerial roles, Nabakooba has spearheaded major reforms. As Lands Minister, she launched an online land registry empowering landowners to transact directly, granted leases to tenant farmers to reduce evictions, and opened boundaries to resolve land disputes.

These reforms have directly benefited tens of thousands of grassroots households and earned her a Pan-African women’s leadership award in 2025. Her award citation described her as a “voice for the voiceless” driving “transformative initiatives” in equitable land governance.

Impact on the Ground

Nabakooba’s influence extends beyond legislation. Local leaders note her hands-on involvement in community projects: she constructed a labour and maternity ward in Banda Sub-county, extended rural piped water networks, seeded women’s savings and microfinance groups, supplied school sanitary pads, and provided guidance to girls on education. She has also mobilised emergency relief, delivering food aid to Mityana families affected by storms and floods in 2022.

Her campaign emphasises leveraging her national role to deliver local results. Nabakooba has pledged to bring World Bank–funded road projects to the district, upgrade rural corridors such as Maanyi–Banda–Kanoni and Mityana–Busunju, and continue championing land and housing programs.

The Woman MP race features several key candidates. Joyce Bagala (Independent/NUP) highlights activism and legislative advocacy. Proscovia “Prossy” Mukisa Nabbosa (NUP) brings a creative approach targeting youth and women’s empowerment. Catherine Nalweyiso Tusuubira (Independent), current Speaker of Mityana District Council, offers grassroots governance experience.

However, Nabakooba’s combination of ministerial authority, legislative experience, and district-level impact contrasts sharply with the others’ narrower focus areas. She promises a rare blend of advocacy, project delivery, and capacity to mobilise government resources for Mityana.

Mityana faces infrastructure gaps, land disputes, educational deficits, and health challenges. Roads remain poor, limiting commerce, while land disputes threaten livelihoods. Schools are under-resourced, with some pupils studying under trees due to storm damage. Health services, including maternal care and HIV prevention, require strengthening.

Nabakooba has already demonstrated concrete solutions: upgrading rural roads, granting land leases, funding maternity wards, and supporting girls’ education. Her campaign emphasises accountability and participatory governance, pledging to consult residents and bring national programs to benefit local communities.

Community feedback highlights Nabakooba’s consistent involvement and transparency. Women’s groups, youth advocates, and relief committees commend her direct project delivery and outreach. A 2021 resolution from the District Women’s Council recognised her improvements in health service delivery and poverty alleviation, citing her contributions to infrastructure, water access, and financial empowerment.

Judith Nabakooba’s extensive experience, coupled with tangible results and a commitment to grassroots engagement, underscores why she remains the strongest candidate for Mityana Woman MP. Supporters argue that her blend of local understanding and national influence is exactly what the district needs to continue on a path of sustainable development and social progress.