Politically charged Ugandans are likely to question whether any critique of Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Bobi Wine) ignores the crowds he attracts or reflects bias in favor of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Yet political analysis must go beyond crowd sizes and emotional appeal. Grounded in empirical evidence, this article explains why—despite his popularity and courage—Kyagulanyi continues to appear as a weak presidential challenger to Museveni.

Luke Melchiorre, an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Marist University in New York, citing the Daily Monitor of April 30, 2017, reveals that Kyagulanyi’s older brother, Eddy Yawe, once warned that “politics is like poison and Kyagulanyi does not have the team to withstand that poison” (Melchiorre, 2023). What Melchiorre explains in his publication, “Generational Populism and the Political Rise of Robert Kyagulanyi – aka Bobi Wine – in Uganda”, is that while Kyagulanyi may possess popularity and personal courage, without a hardened, disciplined, and strategic political team, he risks being overwhelmed or neutralized by Uganda’s entrenched political system.

Indeed, Kyagulanyi’s team appears to have been gradually neutralized by Museveni’s regime and is no longer as vibrant or effective as it was during the last presidential elections.

Similarly, William Kiwanuka Kituuka, writing on November 9, 2019, in the “Ugandans at Heart (UAH) Community”, argued that Kyagulanyi may command numbers, but power in Uganda is ultimately safeguarded by control over the military. Kituuka notes that “as far as power is concerned in Uganda, it is vested in the military or the army.” This raises a critical question: can Kyagulanyi—who lacks military training and has at times appeared dismissive of the military in his campaign speeches—effectively command authority over the army?

These realities strengthen the argument that Kyagulanyi remains a weak presidential contender. This weakness is further compounded by his reliance on anti-Museveni rhetoric as the central message of his rallies. Indeed, one online commentator asked pointedly, “Is Museveni the manifesto of Kyagulanyi?”

In contrast, Museveni’s long stay in power has enabled him to institutionalize loyalty through local leaders, security agencies, and economic incentives. As Kituuka observes, Museveni has been engaged in Uganda’s power struggles since as early as 1968, granting him deep experience and mastery of the country’s political terrain. This longevity has continued to weaken Kyagulanyi’s appeal, with many Museveni supporters still viewing him more as Bobi Wine the entertainer than Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu the presidential candidate.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com