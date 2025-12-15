Uganda is setting its sights on a monumental export revenue target, aiming to nearly double its total trade value to $26 billion by the end of the decade. This surge is expected to be driven primarily by scaled-up production within the country’s Free Zones and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The ambitious goal lies at the core of the authority’s aggressive agenda for export-led industrialization and inclusive economic transformation.

In an exclusive interview with Hez Kimoomi Alinda, Executive Director of the Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority (UFZEPA), at the authority’s Kampala offices, he said:

“We have so far licensed 43 private Free Zones across the country and are nearing the official launch of the first public Free Zone in Entebbe, targeting exporters whose products are primarily transported by air cargo through Entebbe International Airport.”

He added,

“Under NDP IV, we are escalating our agro-industrialization agenda and scouting for more land to develop additional Special Economic Zones.”

The targeted $26 billion in total exports represents a decisive increase from the $13.3 billion recorded in the most recent fiscal year. This existing baseline has largely been driven by major commodities such as gold and coffee. However, the authority is positioning Special Economic Zones as the key mechanism for achieving sustainable industrialization and long-term export competitiveness. To this end, exports generated specifically from SEZ enterprises are projected to rise to $2.02 billion, up significantly from the $1.201 billion recorded in recent years.

This aggressive export expansion is closely tied to a national shift toward manufacturing and higher value addition. The long-term objective for SEZs is to position Uganda as Africa’s leading manufacturing and export hub. In support of this vision, the value of manufactured exports is expected to rise sharply from $5.18 billion to $13.53 billion, while overall production value generated in Free Zones and SEZs is targeted to reach $2.22 billion.

Achieving this ambitious target will require intensified efforts to strengthen institutional systems, accelerate export promotion programs, and deepen Uganda’s integration into regional and global supply chains. By facilitating the establishment of competitive Free Zones, the authority aims to attract investment and diversify the country’s export base. As a result, the national export-to-GDP ratio is projected to increase from 21.7% to nearly 34.9%.

The scale of investment and operational focus on SEZs underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring predictable and sustained financing to support this export acceleration drive. The development and effective management of competitive Free Zones are viewed as central to achieving Uganda’s broader objective of structural economic transformation.