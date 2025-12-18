Kampala, Uganda –

The luxurious Speke Resort Munyonyo on the shores of Lake Victoria officially launched its 2025 “Ultimate Year-End Escape” festive programme tonight with the much-anticipated “First Day of Christmas” event, attracting hundreds of excited guests for an evening of culinary indulgence and holiday cheer.

Kicking off at 6:30 PM, the lakeside venue was transformed into a glittering festive paradise, complete with sparkling decorations and panoramic views of the water.

Guests savored a spectacular food and drink extravaganza featuring gourmet delights blending Ugandan and international flavors, alongside premium festive cocktails and beverages. Joyful entertainment, including live performances, filled the air with music and laughter, setting the perfect tone for the season.

“This is the ideal way to start Christmas – elegant, fun, and right by the lake,” said one delighted attendee. Families, couples, and groups alike praised the resort’s impeccable hospitality and magical ambiance.

The event marks the beginning of a packed schedule running through January 4, 2026, including themed dinners, kids’ activities, and a headline New Year’s Eve with Sheebah Karungi.

As Uganda’s premier luxury destination, Speke Resort Munyonyo continues to deliver unforgettable holiday experiences. Tickets were available via eGotickets, with many events selling out quickly.