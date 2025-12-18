Kampala, Uganda – December 18, 2025 – In a significant boost to Uganda’s cultural and agricultural legacy, the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), in collaboration with Destination Ankole, launched a groundbreaking publication titled *“Celebrating the Prestigious Ankole Cattle Heritage in Uganda”* on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

The high-profile event was graced by the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, who served as the Chief Guest of Honour. The book, authored by Dr. Peter Beine, Edmand Aryampika, Winnie Nduhukire, and other contributors, received the highest endorsement from H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who penned the foreword, personally signed it, and hailed it as “an international milestone.”

The Ankole Longhorn cattle, renowned for their majestic horns and deep-rooted cultural significance, have long symbolized wealth, pride, and identity in Ugandan communities, particularly in the Ankole region. For centuries, these indigenous breeds have been central to social traditions, livelihoods, and status among the Banyankole and Bahima people.

The publication comprehensively documents the breed’s origins, rare races, distinctive long horns, and profound cultural value. It also explores their expanding economic contributions through high-quality milk, ghee, lean beef, hides, and skins. Emerging opportunities in genetic conservation, international trade, intellectual property protection, and tourism are highlighted, positioning the Ankole cattle as a driver for agribusiness and heritage tourism in western Uganda.

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Tumwebaze described the Ankole Longhorn as “a unique asset that blends culture, science, and business.” He urged stronger protection of indigenous breeds amid Uganda’s push for agro-industrialization and tourism diversification, emphasizing the need to balance conservation with modern livestock development.

Since 2003, NAGRC&DB has spearheaded national efforts to conserve, improve, and multiply purebred Ankole cattle. The agency’s flagship initiative includes establishing Nshaara Ranch in Kiruhura District as the National Ankole Longhorn Cattle Conservatory Centre. These conservation programs have elevated Uganda to a global reference point for Ankole genetics, drawing interest from international breeders, researchers, and markets.

President Museveni’s foreword underscores the book’s global significance, reinforcing his long-standing advocacy for preserving indigenous breeds. His personal involvement highlights the government’s commitment to turning cultural assets into economic opportunities.

Organizers described the launch as more than a literary event—it is a clarion call to preserve genetic purity, promote sustainable utilization, unlock tourism potentials like ranch visits and heritage trails, and safeguard this living emblem of Uganda’s heritage for future generations.

As Uganda advances its agricultural transformation agenda, this publication serves as a strategic blueprint, affirming the Ankole Longhorn’s role not just as cattle, but as a national legacy with worldwide appeal.