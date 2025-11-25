Kampala, Uganda – In a significant boost to Uganda’s export ambitions, Odrek Rwabwogo, Presidential Advisor on Exports and Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), hosted a 10-member Ethiopian delegation at PACEID headquarters in Naguru yesterday.

The visit serves as a prelude to the second edition of the Uganda Connect International Buyers Week, which kicks off today at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The Ethiopian team, comprising experts in agro-processing, finance, banking, and construction, arrived to explore collaborative opportunities with Ugandan exporters. Rwabwogo shared photos of the meeting on X, depicting a warm reception outside the modern facility followed by intensive roundtable discussions.

“The team is here to attend the second Uganda Connect International Buyers Week, starting Wednesday, November 26,” Rwabwogo posted, noting that President Yoweri Museveni will officially open the event.

Running from November 25 to 28 under the theme “Meet, Connect, Trade,” the four-day gathering aims to connect local producers with global buyers, fostering deals in key sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Organized by PACEID, the event builds on last year’s success, which facilitated multimillion-dollar agreements and highlighted Uganda’s ready-to-market products such as coffee, dairy, fish, and steel.

PACEID, established to tackle bottlenecks in Uganda’s industrial and export sectors, targets USD 6 billion in new export revenue by 2028 through pillars like productivity enhancement, cost reduction, and value addition. Initiatives include the Exporters Catalogue, Trade Frontier Fund, and international trade hubs in countries like South Africa and the UK. Preparations for this year’s Buyers Week have been underway, with media outlets like NTV Uganda reporting on the event’s role in elevating Uganda’s global trade profile.

The Ethiopian delegation’s focus aligns with East African integration efforts, potentially unlocking cross-border investments. As President Museveni prepares to inaugurate the proceedings, stakeholders anticipate breakthroughs that could propel Uganda’s economy forward. With international buyers converging, the week promises to showcase Uganda’s industrial capacity and forge lasting partnerships.

This development underscores Uganda’s push for export-led growth amid regional economic challenges. Watchdog Uganda will provide updates as the event unfolds.