The Radisson Blu Hotel in Paschim Vihar hosted the Global Peace and Development Committee Conference 2025, drawing leaders, scholars, activists, and industry experts from across the globe. The conference focused on fostering peace, international cooperation, and sustainable development, providing a platform for dialogue on pressing global challenges.

Among the notable attendees, Uganda’s Dr. Robinson Masembe stood out, receiving the 2025 Global Peace and Development Award for his contributions to diplomacy, humanitarian initiatives, cultural exchange, and efforts aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Masembe emphasized the critical role of diplomacy in promoting peace and progress.

“Diplomacy is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity, and human progress. The world shares one agenda — achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals — and diplomacy is the path that brings us together,” he said.

Dr. Masembe dedicated the award to diplomats worldwide, encouraging governments to prioritize dialogue over conflict and leverage diplomacy to boost trade, tourism, and investment. He also highlighted Uganda’s stability and growth under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, inviting global investors to explore opportunities in the country’s emerging sectors.

The conference spotlighted global frameworks such as the UNSDG 2030 Agenda, India’s Vision 2047, and Africa’s Agenda 2063, with Uganda’s Vision 2040 featuring prominently. Experts noted Africa’s young population, natural resources, and progressive policies as key drivers for its rising economic influence.

Speakers, including Amit Sharma, Surjit Singh, Professor Ritu Ranjan Sinha, and Pankaj Kumar Sharma, stressed that education, innovation, and responsible leadership are essential for building strong societies. Climate change, the global water crisis, green energy, and environmental conservation were also highlighted as urgent priorities.

Uganda’s impact extended beyond Dr. Masembe’s award, with Ms. Vivian Allen Blondemu leading interfaith prayers and offering heartfelt gratitude to delegates and organizers.

Dr. Masembe, also Lead Pastor at Maya Christian Church, Director of Masrob Events Company Ltd, and author of Uganda Hidden Facts: The 120 Reasons Why I Support H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, reinforced Uganda’s commitment to international cooperation and peace.

The Delhi conference concluded with a shared understanding: sustainable development and peace require unity, cooperation, and collective responsibility, demonstrating that global challenges demand global conversations