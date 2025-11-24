The Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), in partnership with the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), has concluded a two-day Hospitality Impression Training aimed at transforming the quality of service delivered by airport taxi operators and tour guides. The training, held at Imperial Resort Beach in Entebbe, is part of ongoing nationwide efforts to professionalise frontline tourism services in line with the Presidential directive issued on April 19, 2023.

The programme focused on strengthening Uganda’s appeal as a warm, orderly, and tourist-friendly destination by equipping key service providers with skills that shape visitors’ earliest experiences of the country.

Facilitated by Dr. Faith Mugisha Ahabyoona of Hasting Business Training, the sessions provided participants with practical knowledge in:

Customer care and service excellence

Communication etiquette

Tourism awareness and national branding

Understanding peace and political stability

Promotion of Ugandan destinations and locally made products

A total of 185 participants attended the first day of the training, while 155 participants joined on the second day, reflecting strong interest and commitment from service providers who form the “first point of contact” for international arrivals.

PACEID Head of Secretariat Matthew Bagonza reminded attendees that their conduct significantly shapes Uganda’s global image.

“You are the first faces of Uganda,” Bagonza said. “Let us practice what we have learned because it is mutually beneficial. We look forward to being partners and allies.”

The second day of the training offered practical tools on improving customer experience, streamlining business approaches, and using feedback assessment to reduce unhealthy competition among operators. The goal is to replace the common scramble for clients at Entebbe Airport with organised, courteous, and professional service delivery.

Participants expressed appreciation for the sessions, noting that improved coordination directly supports tourism growth and enhances trust among visitors.

PACEID Chairman Odrek Rwabwogo, who officiated at the closing ceremony, commended the strong collaboration between PACEID and UCAA and congratulated participants upon completing the training.

“You welcome every visitor to Uganda and often see them off. You are a vital gateway for the country,” Rwabwogo said. “Not engaging with you harms our reputation, and that is why we need continuous sessions.”

He encouraged operators to uphold patriotism, professionalism, and continuous learning, adding that their day-to-day interactions with tourists greatly influence Uganda’s tourism revenue.

“You are the gateway to increased tourism revenues,” he emphasized. “You shape our visitors’ opinion more than anyone else.”

Rwabwogo also shared leadership insights, urging participants to work well with people they may disagree with, avoid rumours, and view failure as a stepping-stone toward improvement.

At the close of the training, taxi operators and tour guides made a collective pledge to serve as responsible, courteous, and patriotic ambassadors for Uganda. Their commitments include:

Welcoming all visitors with warmth and respect

Representing Uganda with dignity and professionalism

Providing safe, ethical, and transparent services

Keeping vehicles and workspaces clean and presentable

They reaffirmed their dedication to upholding the highest standards of hospitality as Uganda’s First Impression Ambassadors—a role essential to strengthening the country’s tourism competitiveness and national image.

With more structured engagement planned, PACEID and UCAA hope to institutionalise these trainings and ensure that every visitor’s first encounter with Uganda reflects the warmth, stability, and beauty the nation stands for