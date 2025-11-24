The Ruparelia Foundation has launched its annual Christmas charity drive in loving memory of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, the only son of tycoon Dr Sudhir Ruparelia who tragically died in a road accident earlier this year.

Under the theme “Let’s Come Together to Share the Joy of Christmas with Those in Need”, the initiative seeks to bring festive cheer to vulnerable children and families in both urban slums and rural communities across Uganda.

Rajiv Ruparelia, aged 35, lost his life on 3 May 2025 in a horrific car crash near Busabala Flyover, Wakiso District. Known for his infectious smile and deep commitment to philanthropy, Rajiv personally funded full scholarships for talented but underprivileged youth, including teenage rapper Fresh Kid, and regularly supported grassroots causes.

This year’s campaign will feature a series of celebratory events at orphanages and community centres:

5 December, 1:00 p.m. – Ghetto Research Lab Centre, Mulago-Kamwokya

– Ghetto Research Lab Centre, Mulago-Kamwokya 6 December, 10:00 a.m. – Chrystal Children’s Centre, Seguku Katale

– Chrystal Children’s Centre, Seguku Katale 12 December – Ekilawuli Community, Kyebando

– Ekilawuli Community, Kyebando 13 December – King’s Ways Academy Jr School, Nansana Town Village

A touching campaign poster bearing Rajiv’s portrait in a Santa hat carries the message: “His Laughter Lives in Every Heart He Touched.”

The Foundation is appealing to the public for donations of clean, gently-used clothes, toys, books, and non-perishable food items, which can be dropped off at Kabira Country Club reception. Those wishing to volunteer are urged to call +256 756 777 646.

Through this Christmas drive, the Ruparelia Foundation continues Rajiv’s lifelong mission of “Enriching Lives Together,” ensuring no child is forgotten during the festive season.