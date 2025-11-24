Since the beginning of the presidential campaigns, the NRM campaign team has deployed unusually serious and well-coordinated strategies to ensure their presidential candidate secures a decisive victory. To be honest, the NUP flag bearer, Bobi Wine, appears to be feeling the pressure. Readers may wonder why.

To explain this, let me share an example from a lawyer friend of mine, a strong Bobi Wine sympathizer, who boldly asked me, “Mukisa, why don’t you NRM people write about other opposition leaders instead of focusing on Bobi Wine? Does he give you sleepless nights?” I responded, “My friend, this political season is between NRM and NUP. That is the reality.”

Indeed, the current presidential campaign landscape is dominated by President Museveni of NRM and Bobi Wine of NUP. As mentioned earlier, Bobi Wine seems to be under pressure largely because of the campaign strategies NRM has adopted this time around. Recently, while traveling through the towns of Moroto, Soroti, Mbale, Iganga, Jinja, Mayuge, and even the streets of Kampala, I noticed a striking absence of Bobi Wine’s posters compared to the overwhelming visibility of the NRM presidential candidate.

This made me pause and ask myself: with NRM’s aggressive campaign presence, where does this leave Bobi Wine?

As I continued writing this article, a social and political critic, Professor Oweyegha-Afunaduula, shared his view with me: “NRM is lucky. It has captured all of us, integrated us into its traditional structures, and then pirated government LC structures, which it considers its own.” I respectfully disagree with the professor. NRM has not captured anyone. It has simply strengthened its grassroots mobilisers to secure votes for President Museveni, and in my view, this is why Bobi Wine may face a significant defeat in the upcoming election.

NRM has identified its weaknesses and deliberately enhanced its mobilization strategy. Meanwhile, another Bobi Wine supporter told me, “For some of us, it’s not Bobi Wine that we see. It’s the ideology.” Yet when I asked what that ideology really is, I did not receive a clear answer.

In the Teso region, the mobilization skills displayed by Speaker Annet Anita Among for NRM were exceptional. Similarly, in Iganga, former Vice President Dr. Specioza Wandira Kazibwe was actively on the ground mobilizing for NRM and President Museveni.

To be honest, Bobi Wine is likely to get few votes this political season, given the level of strategy, organization, and grassroots strength that NRM has demonstrated.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com