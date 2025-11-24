Makerere University community, Ugandans, and friends of higher education across Africa—now is the time to make your voice heard! Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the long-serving Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, has been nominated once again for the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year 2026. This is a powerful opportunity to back a leader whose vision, dedication, and transformative leadership continue to redefine higher education in Uganda and beyond.

Under Prof. Nawangwe's leadership, Makerere University has grown into a globally competitive research-intensive institution. During his tenure, the university has strengthened international partnerships, modernized infrastructure, and championed innovation. His strategic role in the establishment of Kiira Motors Corporation, Africa's pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer in which Makerere holds a stake, speaks to his commitment to driving socioeconomic development.

Prof. Nawangwe has also been internationally recognized for his leadership. He previously won the ALM Person of the Year award (2024) and even received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the South Carolina House of Representatives.

But now, once again, he needs your vote.

➡️ Visit the African Leadership Magazine nominations page and choose Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe in his category. (Link: [African Leadership Magazine – Persons of the Year 2026 Nominees])

Why vote?

Celebrate African Leadership : Prof. Nawangwe exemplifies excellence in education leadership on the continent.

Support Ugandan Academia : A vote for him is a vote for Makerere University’s legacy and future.

Raise Africa’s Global Profile: By supporting transformational African leaders, you contribute to shaping a strong, self-reliant continent.

Join students, alumni, staff, policymakers, and citizens from across Africa in rallying behind him. Encourage your networks, social media followers, friends, and colleagues to vote too. Let’s proudly champion one of our own for this prestigious continental honour.

Vote today and help Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe win big!