Top 10 CEOs Shaping Uganda’s Corporate Landscape in 2026

These chief executives lead institutions that are central to Uganda’s economy — in telecommunications, banking, energy, media, tourism and manufacturing. The list is based on sector size, institutional impact, market presence, and public economic relevance, not personal wealth or popularity.

1. Sylvia Mulinge — CEO, MTN Uganda

Mulinge heads Uganda’s largest telecommunications company by subscribers and revenue. MTN’s infrastructure underpins mobile money, digital payments, internet access, and enterprise connectivity nationwide. Her leadership directly affects financial inclusion, digital commerce, and national communications infrastructure.

2. Rehema Kasekende — CEO, Stanbic Bank Uganda

Kasekende leads Uganda’s largest commercial bank by assets. Stanbic plays a central role in corporate finance, government transactions, trade finance, and SME lending. Her influence lies in credit allocation, financial stability, and capital access for key economic sectors.

3. Michael Kiggundu — CEO, Airtel Uganda

Kiggundu leads the second-largest telecom operator in Uganda. Airtel’s competitive pricing, rural network expansion, and mobile money growth shape access to connectivity and digital services for millions of Ugandans, especially in underserved areas.

4. Martin Luther Nyanzi — CEO, Apex Media Services

Nyanzi leads one of Uganda’s largest media planning and advertising services companies. Apex manages advertising placement and audience data across television, radio, outdoor, and digital platforms for major corporate brands. His work influences advertising spend, media sustainability, and brand communication nationwide.

5. Kin Kariisa — CEO, Next Media Group

Kariisa leads one of Uganda’s largest privately owned media groups, operating multiple television, radio, and digital platforms. His focus on data-driven content, audience analytics, and platform integration has positioned Next Media as a major player in Uganda’s media and advertising economy.

6. Jimmy Mugerwa — CEO, Uganda Breweries Limited

Mugerwa leads Uganda’s largest beverage manufacturer and one of the country’s biggest industrial employers. UBL’s operations link agriculture (sorghum, barley), manufacturing, logistics, retail, and exports — making it a key industrial value-chain player.

7. Sheila Khama — CEO, Vivo Energy Uganda

Khama heads one of Uganda’s major fuel distribution companies. Vivo Energy supplies fuel to transport, logistics, manufacturing, and aviation sectors. Her leadership affects supply reliability, energy pricing stability, and operational standards in the downstream energy market.

8. Edgar Byamah — CEO, TotalEnergies Uganda Marketing

Byamah manages another major fuel and lubricants distributor serving transport, construction, mining, and industrial sectors. His role is central to Uganda’s commercial energy supply chain and corporate fuel markets.

9. Winnie Rwakoojo — CEO, Uganda Tourism Board

Rwakoojo leads the national agency responsible for tourism promotion and destination branding. Tourism is one of Uganda’s top foreign exchange earners, and her work affects international arrivals, private sector tourism investment, and national brand positioning.

10. Moses Kaggwa — CEO, Uganda Development Corporation

Kaggwa leads the government’s commercial investment arm, responsible for investing in manufacturing, agro-processing, and strategic industrial projects. His role links public capital to private sector growth and industrial policy implementation.

Methodology (for Transparency and Trust)

This list is based on:

• Size and economic relevance of the institution led

• Impact on employment, investment, and national infrastructure

• Market share or strategic importance within the sector

• Public and measurable economic influence

It is not based on personal wealth, media visibility, or political alignment.

Editor’s Note

Rankings reflect institutional influence in 2026 and may change as markets evolve. The list is intended as an economic snapshot, not a permanent hierarchy.