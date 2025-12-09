KAMPALA | Watchdog Uganda News | As 2025 draws to a close, Speke Resort Munyonyo has rolled out what it calls “The Ultimate Year-End Escape,” a lavish festive season package that combines luxury accommodation, gourmet dining, spectacular entertainment, and family-friendly activities from 19th December 2025 to 4th January 2026.



The five-star lakeside resort on the shores of Lake Victoria is offering rooms starting at USD 139 per night for single occupancy during the early festive period (19th–23rd Dec & 26th–4th Jan), rising to USD 176 for the peak Christmas and New Year dates (24th, 25th & 31st Dec 2025).



Highlights of the packed programme include:



– 25th Dec: “Pamper the Pony” Around the World Christmas Lunch Buffet, live band, kids carnival, petting zoo visit, and Christmas evening cocktails & dinner

– 26th Dec: Boxing Day bubbly brunch and night visit to the petting zoo

– 31st Dec: The grand New Year’s Eve Bash featuring a chef’s buffet dinner, live band, DJ, breathtaking fireworks, fire dance and acrobatic performances at the firepit, plus kids’ movie night

– 1st Jan 2026: New Year’s bubbly brunch and “New Year’s Day Kids Bonanza”



Additional dining and entertainment venues such as the Pool Pavilion, Nyanja/Lake Terrace, and Lake Grill will remain open throughout the season with special menus.



“This is the perfect way for families, couples, and friends to close 2025 and welcome 2026 in style,” said a resort spokesperson. “We have curated unforgettable experiences with world-class hospitality, entertainment, and culinary delights.”



Bookings are already filling fast. For accommodation reservations call +256 752 711 714 or +256 414 227 111, or email reservations@spekeresort.com.



Speke Resort Munyonyo continues to cement its position as Kampala’s premier destination for luxury festive celebrations.

