KCB Bank Uganda Limited today announced a major achievement, securing the highly sought-after ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This globally recognised standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) places KCB Bank Uganda at the forefront of financial institutions dedicated to safeguarding customer data and ensuring top-tier operational resilience.

The rigorous certification process, which involved a thorough independent audit by CERTITRUST, confirmed the bank’s adherence to international best practices in managing sensitive information. This success was powered by a strategic partnership with SENTINEL AFRICA, whose expertise spearheaded the ISMS implementation and provided advanced training to the KCB team as certified Lead Implementers and Lead Auditors.

Speaking at the certification handover ceremony at the KCB Bank Uganda Headquarters, Edgar Byamah, Managing Director of KCB Bank Uganda, emphasised the significance of the award. “This ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is an accolade that guarantees the loyalty that we are offering to every single customer,” said Byamah. “It reaffirms our promise to maintain world-class security standards, ensuring every transaction, every piece of data, and every interaction is protected by robust global protocols. Our commitment to excellence and continuous enhancement in the way we operate is unwavering. We are setting a new security benchmark with our promise ‘For People For Better.'”

The ISO standard mandates comprehensive security controls, systematic risk assessment, mitigation strategies, and rigorous business continuity planning, ensuring KCB’s infrastructure is prepared for any eventuality.

Stella Makona Simiyu the Managing Director SENTINEL AFRICA praised the bank’s dedication, stating, “KCB Bank Uganda demonstrated exceptional commitment throughout the implementation process. Their proactive adoption of the Information Security Management System shows a deep understanding of the modern digital threat landscape. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 confirms that KCB is actively leading the way in protecting its clients and operations. This is a model for security and efficiency in the regional banking sector.”

The certification will be valid for three years, subject to regular audits to ensure continued compliance.

This key accomplishment cements KCB Bank Uganda’s position among an exclusive group of financial leaders who champion stringent global governance, assuring customers that their digital future is in secure hands.