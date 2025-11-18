Kampala, Uganda – In a stirring call to action, Col. Edith Nakalema, Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), delivered a powerful public lecture at Victoria University Kampala yesterday, urging Ugandans—particularly the youth—to embrace ethical conduct and make personal sacrifices for the nation’s stability and prosperity.

The event, held on November 17, drew a diverse audience of students, faculty, and local community members, highlighting the growing emphasis on civic education in Uganda’s higher learning institutions.

Speaking on the theme of patriotism, Nakalema emphasized that true love for one’s country goes beyond words, requiring deliberate actions to combat corruption and foster national unity.

“Patriotism is not just a feeling; it’s a commitment to ethical living and sacrifices that ensure our nation’s peace and development,” she stated, according to attendees. Her address resonated deeply in a country grappling with governance challenges, where corruption remains a persistent barrier to progress.

Nakalema drew from her extensive experience in anti-corruption efforts, reminding the audience that individual integrity is the foundation of collective stability.

The lecture was organized by Victoria University, with Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga playing a key role in facilitating the discussion. Photos from the event captured Nakalema engaging energetically with the crowd, a packed auditorium of attentive students, and a ceremonial group photo with university officials.

At the conclusion, she was presented with a certificate of appreciation, symbolizing the institution’s commitment to promoting such dialogues. Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive; one student noted on social media that the talk “opened our eyes to the role we play in building Uganda,” while others called for the reinstatement of civic education in primary schools to instill these values early.

Nakalema’s credentials lend significant weight to her message. A career military officer promoted to full Colonel in 2021, she previously led the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) from 2018 to 2022, where she spearheaded initiatives that recovered billions in embezzled funds and prosecuted high-profile cases, including the Bank of Uganda currency scandal.

Under her leadership, SH-ACU introduced anonymous reporting hotlines and public awareness campaigns, such as anti-corruption walks and youth ambassador programs at universities like Makerere and Uganda Christian University. These efforts not only dismantled corrupt syndicates but also boosted public confidence in government accountability.

In her current role at SHIPU since 2023, Nakalema has shifted focus to protecting investors, launching tools like the Electronic Investors Protection Portal to combat fraud and streamline bureaucracy. This has helped attract over $46 billion in investments, creating 1.2 million jobs and earning Uganda accolades as Africa’s top investment destination for 2023-2024. Her work aligns with President Yoweri Museveni’s broader agenda to curb graft and promote economic growth.

The event underscores a national push for ethical governance amid rising youth activism. As Uganda prepares for future elections and economic reforms, voices like Nakalema’s serve as a reminder that patriotism demands vigilance against corruption.