How to Get Started in Esports Betting: A Beginner’s Guide with Bizbet

eSports is associated with full stadiums and millions of spectators. People watch professionals play and worry about their favorite teams just like real athletes. ESports players train every day. They study the game down to the smallest details and work out strategies to be better. Fans also know everything: who is in shape, who is playing weaker, which teams are currently the top, and how new updates change the rules of the game. On sites like Bizbet, you can place bets with cryptocurrency. It’s convenient and fast. Don’t rush into betting just yet. eSports moves fast. A team can dominate one week, then a new patch drops and suddenly the whole game flips. Everything changes. So before you bet on Navi, Fnatic, or anyone else, do some research. See how the teams play, what has changed in the game, and then it will be more interesting. We’ll show you where to start, so that everything becomes clear and simple.

ABC of esports betting

Esports is an online competition, in the form of matches or tournaments, but the main feature is that people compete in playing video games. This can be both solo games and team sessions.

There are over 200,000 video games. Only 8-10 of them count as actual eSports.

eSports ranks in the top 10 most popular sports worldwide. The NFL is number one.

This industry is growing very quickly – the rate is approximately 25% per year.

Over 600 million people will come to watch tournaments online.

There are major tournaments; people bet to predict the outcome. Prize money reaches insane amounts, too. Following these events gets more interesting when you have something riding on the outcome. Sites like Biz casino let you test your gaming knowledge against the bookmakers. They offer markets on most big tournaments.

Also, odds are important, too. They show two things: probability and potential payout. Different regions use different formats. Decimal odds are straightforward: multiply your bet by the number to see total returns. Fractional odds show profit ratios. Plus and negative signs are used in American odds. Larger payments but fewer possibilities of winning are associated with higher odds. Although they occur more frequently, lower odds pay less. Once you understand it, you can identify value when bookmakers make mistakes.

Esports bet types

Esports betting comes in different formats. Some bets focus on who wins, others look at the final score or specific moments.

Type Description Moneyline You have to make a choice in favor of one player or team to win. If it turns out to be true and there is a victory, you will receive funds Outright Predict the overall winner of a full event or tournament before it starts Map Winner Bet on which team wins a specific map in a game that uses multiple maps Spread A team may have an advantage in points or, conversely, a disadvantage, i.e. lose. Now you can predict whether this difference will be like this in the end or not Over/Under Here, you can bet on the number of kills, goals and this number must be over or under a set limit

Learn to read odds

Odds are an important part of the game. There are a few reasons for this, for example, they tell you what the bookmakers think. They also show you how much you can win in a game. All of this is presented in just one number.

Odds type Example Meaning Decimal 2.50 The number shows the total amount you’ll get back for each 1 ₺ bet (includes your stake) Fractional 3/1 The first number is profit, the second is your stake. For every 1 ₺ bet, you win 3 ₺ profit American (+) +200 You win 200 ₺ profit for every 100 ₺ bet American (−) −150 You must bet 150 ₺ to make 100 ₺ profit

Higher chances but lesser payments are associated with lower probabilities. Despite being substantially favored, a team with 1.20 odds won’t pay anything. An underdog with small chances but more rewards is suggested by higher odds, such as 4.50. Based on their analysis and betting behavior, bookmakers modify these figures. Astute gamblers search for areas where the odds don’t align with their expectations. Because the chances are low, don’t only wager on favorites; don’t chase large returns on long shots too. Concentrate on identifying value.

Key strategies for beginners in casinos like Bizbet

Choose games that you already know well. If you watch LoL, you understand how the team plays. If you like CS2, you know which cards suit certain teams and how the rounds work. Such knowledge helps a lot when placing bets. Look at the details. It is more important how the players have performed recently than what they were a few months ago. If someone new is on the team, it can change their game. The same goes for updates in the game itself: today a hero is strong, and tomorrow after the patch, no longer.

Let’s talk money

Before you bet, decide how much you can spend. It should be money for fun, not for something indispensable. Never bet what you need for rent, food, or other necessary things. If you lose, don’t try to get your losses back right away. It usually ends in even bigger losses.

Build good habits

Note what functions well and what doesn’t. Jot down your reasons for placing each wager as well as its outcome. After a few weeks, patterns start to appear. You may find that you are quite good at forecasting certain matches but very bad at others. Whether your wager wins or loses, you may still learn from every game. Did the favorite lose due to tilt or genuine skill gaps? This analysis builds better judgment over time. Treat betting like a hobby that requires skill development. The goal is getting better at reading matches, not hitting jackpots.

Difference from sports betting

With regular sports, it’s simple: the rules don’t change. In basketball, everything is almost the same as it was many years ago, you know what to expect.

But in e-sports, everything is different. Games are constantly updated. One update and a hero who was super strong yesterday may become useless today. And a strategy that no one noticed suddenly becomes the best. A team that recently won all the games in a row may lose in a week because the developers have changed the rules of the game.

It’s even more complicated with team lineups. Players are constantly moving from one team to another. You watch how they play together, understand who does what, and you get used to it and then two days before the tournament they change their main player.

The data is also interesting. In regular sports, there have been statistics for hundreds of years. In e-sports, at most, for a few. It can be a plus, because it’s easier to find new patterns. But there is also a downside because everything changes so quickly that old data means little.

Patches are a different story. A team can win everything in a row, and then an update comes out and their favorite heroes become weak. And the results drop. So if you want to bet wisely, always read the updates and follow the changes in the game.

Final thoughts

Artificial intelligence can analyze how quickly a player reacts, how they make decisions under pressure and a bunch of other little things that would be very difficult for a person to track. Such data really helps to understand where it is worth betting and where not.

Virtual reality is also developing rapidly. Now you can not just watch the match, but literally “get” into the game. If you want to see everything through the eyes of the player, you can. If you want to look from above to understand how the team is moving, no problem, too. Watching tournaments this way is much more interesting than just on TV. Now, modern betting platforms monitor how you place bets, suggest how to better manage money, and show complex statistics in an understandable form. You’re not alone in this anymore.