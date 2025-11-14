President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reassured the people of Tororo that the government has completed its part in resolving the long-standing administrative and district boundary questions raised by Tororo leaders.

Recently, the government resolved to elevate Tororo Municipality to city status, making it a neutral administrative unit and creating three new districts from the current Tororo District to accommodate the different communities. The districts include Mukuju, Mulanda and Kisoko.

While addressing a massive campaign rally at Lions Park today, the President said he would “check with the Attorney General” to ensure the final legal steps are completed, adding that the concerns brought forward by Tororo leaders “were finished on our side.”

The reassurance formed the backbone of the President’s wide-ranging address, in which he also detailed the NRM’s infrastructure plans for the next term. He said the 2026–2031 manifesto focuses on completing Uganda’s backbone infrastructure—roads, electricity, water systems, and health facilities—and enabling every household to generate wealth.

He announced government funding for the Tororo– Nagongela– Kisoko– Busulwe–Busaba road, and said works on the Busia–Tororo road were ongoing.

“These roads support production,” he said, emphasising that movement, trade, and market access depend on the economic infrastructure NRM has built.

The President also outlined a sweeping health sector upgrade for Tororo District, including the elevation of Malaba, Lyolwa and Paaya HCIIIs to HCIVs, and the upgrading of 19 HCII facilities across the district. He said this would eliminate the 16 sub-counties currently without government health centres.

In education, President Museveni criticised the persistence of school fees in government schools, warning that fees remain a national barrier despite huge investments in school infrastructure.

He called for internal NRM discussions on implementing free education, arguing that thousands of children still drop out because of fees challenges.

“School fees are a danger. The future of these children is being destroyed.”

President Museveni said Uganda’s progress is attributed to the peace NRM established, which laid the foundation for development and wealth creation—principles he said remain central to the 2026–2031 manifesto.

The NRM Second National Vice Chairperson, Rt. Hon. Anita Among said she would ensure the district-related directives are implemented.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Hon. Calvin Echodu thanked the residents of Tororo for braving the rain to attend the campaign rally in big numbers.

The NRM Tororo District Chairperson, Hon. Yeri Apollo Ofwono thanked the President for creating Mukuju, Mulanda and Kisoko districts, and for granting Tororo city status.