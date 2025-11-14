President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the NRM Presidential flag bearer, has today promised to tarmac major roads in Butaleja District, as he addressed thousands of supporters at Booma Grounds during a campaign rally.

President Museveni highlighted the Nabumali–Butaleja–Namutumba Road and the Tororo–Nagongera–Busolwe Road as key projects that had been delayed.

“Now we have secured the funds, and the contractor has already been identified. These roads would have been completed earlier if priorities were handled properly. Let’s learn how to plan and execute effectively,” he said.

The President attributed past delays to poor budgeting and overloading of projects.

“ When people bring too many things into the budget at the same time, important projects get scattered. Members of Parliament and the population must understand that you cannot pursue everything at once,” he emphasized.

Reflecting on the district’s turbulent past, he noted : “The elders here witnessed the challenges of cattle rustling, rebel activity, and instability. Otherwise, these roads could have been done long ago.”

President Museveni lauded Butaleja’s progress across multiple sectors, noting that the district is doing well on water , whereby out of 443 villages, 418 now have access to safe water, that is 94% with 25 remaining.

On Irrigation, he said: “I can see irrigation schemes in Doho and Walala. That is good, as they take water from the river and irrigate their crops. Those growing in the swamp will require further discussion.”

He noted that all the sub-counties have been electrified apart from the sub-county headquarters, which he said will also be connected.

On health, he said :“For the 15 sub-counties here, one has a covenant district hospital, one has a Health Centre IV, and 11 have Health Centre IIIs. Only two sub-counties lack Health Centre IIIs.”

On agriculture, President Museveni praised locals for embracing irrigation techniques for rice cultivation.

“Rice grown under irrigation yields Sh7m. per acre before costs, and Sh5m after costs. This is the productive rice, not the one growing in the swamp,” he said.

He also reiterated his vision for diversified farming in the district, outlining seven key activities: one acre for coffee, one acre for fruit, third acre for pasture with zero-grazing cows, and the fourth acre for family food, poultry in the backyard, piggery , and fish farming near wetlands.

“These activities provide both income and food security. People who have interpreted our message are now doing well,” the President added.

President Museveni concluded by encouraging the people of Butaleja to continue building on these achievements, emphasizing that infrastructure, agriculture, and proper planning are central to sustainable development.

The President also handed over the NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairperson, councillors, and other party candidates in Butaleja District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

Rt. Hon. Anitah Among, Speaker of Parliament and NRM second vice-chairperson, recounted her experience during the past conflicts.

“We left Bukedea and came to Butaleja to help refugees. Your Excellency, we are grateful for the Budumba Bridge, which is now under construction.”

She also requested that Butaleja be included in the restocking program to support livestock recovery in areas affected by cattle rustling.

Mr. Moses Pabire, Butaleja District NRM Chairperson, highlighted the community’s strong NRM support.

“ After serving in the youth league, the revolutionary members of the party elevated me to NRM chairperson. It is my singular honor to welcome our Excellency to Butaleja, the land of rice, which has flourished under your leadership.”

NRM impact in Butaleja:

The district has 102 government primary schools and 70 private primary schools, 13 government secondary schools and 22 private secondary schools.

All government secondary schools provide Universal Secondary Education (USE) and Universal Post-Ordinary Level Education and Training. The construction of two Seed Secondary Schools will reduce the number of sub-counties without a government secondary school from six to four.

Butaleja has embraced irrigation schemes, with Doho covering 2,760 acres and Wapala 253 acres, benefiting over 3,500 households. Rice grown under irrigation is particularly productive, yielding significant income per acre.

The district also benefits from the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga SACCOs; Out of 65,776 households, 23,285 (35.4%) have received PDM funds totaling Shs. 23.28bn.

Butaleja has 35 Emyooga SACCOs with 13,619 members, receiving Shs.1.23bn in government support.

Butaleja has 15 sub-counties/town councils, 76 parishes, and 443 villages, with a population of 312,771 according to the 2024 census.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.