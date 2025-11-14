President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, today joined thousands of believers for the Command the Future Conference at Miracle Centre Cathedral, Rubaga.

The conference, which began on 12th November, 2025 brought together Christian leaders, delegates and international speakers including Dr. Paula White who is the Guest of Honor from the United States of America and it focuses on faith, leadership and wealth creation.

In his speech,President Museveni revealed that they attended the conference to glorify God for what He has done for Uganda, the Church and the other faiths.

He reflected on his early involvement in Scripture Union in the 1960s, noting that Biblical grounding guided him in his leadership journey.

“What Robert Kayanja is saying is because I had also been very active with Scripture union in the 1960s,and I would have been a Bishop if I had not gone through other things,”he said.

President Museveni noted that reading the Bible provided guidance that has helped in shaping his leadership.

“Because I read the Bible, I was guided in a number of areas which has helped me to do the work of leadership in many areas.”

The President recalled past debates about banning churches and explained that his decision was informed by scripture.

“People wanted to ban you,” I said but why? ” I said no.”I remembered in the Bible, when people came to Jesus and said that some people are pretending to cast out demons like you, should we stop them?Jesus said, ‘Do not stop them. If they are not against us, they are with us.’

President Museveni added that his major concern was for the Born-again churches to abide by the law.

“It is not my job to know who is right or who is not. My only concern is that they do not break the law. The rest is for God to judge,” he said.

He added that leaders should recognise that God ultimately deals with anyone who deceives His people.

President Museveni also commended the wealth creation by different pastors, noting that work is a biblical principle.

“We were still there and I heard that kayanja and others are creating wealth and I said ,oh Kayanja and his group have started moving in the movement of Jesus.

“This is because Jesus preached the gospel, healed the sick, fed the hungry but He also worked in Joseph’s carpentry.”

President Museveni called upon the believers to work hard, giving an example of the Puritans who fled from Europe to the USA but helped it prosper.

“The Christians who built America were called the Puritans, worked hard and created prosperity. Christians build nations,” he said.

This United States which you hear about, their prosperity was built by Christians called Puritans who landed in America in 1623,”he said.

“The Puritans had fled from Europe where there was a lot of prejudice and favoritism, more less of what Jesus was fighting in the Bible ,”he added, calling upon believers not to be hypocrites.

In his concluding remarks, he urged believers to influence society through their deeds.

“Christians should change others by what they do. The Bible says; Let your light shine before men so that people see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven,”he remarked.

On his part, Pastor Robert Kayanja, the lead preacher at Miracle Centre Cathedral, Rubaga, thanked the President for the peace and freedom of worship enjoyed in the country.

“Your Excellency, you are not just a leader ,you are a father. In 1986 when you had just come from the bush, security forces did not want us to use this place, but you said, ‘Let them worship.’ Because of that decision, we are now seven million,” Pastor Kayanja said.

He added that the growth of Miracle Centre Cathedral and its ministries was made possible by the environment of stability.

“God has changed our lives. All these pastors from different nations are here because you have provided peace and security. If anyone is to bear witness, it is the Miracle Centre. We were once under kiwempe, but God has chased poverty and brought blessings.”

Pastor Kayanja also assured the President of the church’s prayers and ongoing contribution to national development.

“You came and commissioned our old church. We shall continue praying for you, and God will do as He wishes,” he stated.

“We have also begun what we call faith diplomacy because we want to help shape the future of our nation.”

About the Conference:

The Command the Future Conference (12th–16th November) is an international Christian gathering focused on:

• Faith-driven leadership

• Wealth creation and economic empowerment

• Spiritual renewal and national transformation

This year’s conference has attracted thousands of local and international delegates, underscoring Uganda’s freedom of worship and its growing role globally.