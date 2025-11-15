Uganda Tourism Board on Friday launched the 10th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2026, unveiling a bold new direction under the theme “Wanderlust”—a call to the world to deeply explore, immerse, and invest in Destination Uganda.

Speaking during the launching event held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) CEO Juliana Kagwa set the tone with an ambitious declaration that the 10th POATE will mark a major shift from traditional exhibition-style tourism expos to a fully monetised, investment-driven marketplace.

“Together with the private sector, we are going to demonstrate to the world that Uganda is more than wild animals, landscape, and water views. We are about culture, heritage, people, and food — a 360-degree experience they cannot get anywhere else. That is Wanderlust,” Kagwa said.

Kagwa emphasised that the 2026 Expo will move away from what she termed “beauty-pageant exhibitions” that only display attractions. Instead, POATE2026 will prioritise trade, bookings, packaged experiences, business deals, and direct revenue for sector players.

She announced three major shifts:

“Wanderlust” as the new identity

The theme, borrowed from German, represents a deep desire to explore and adventure. Kagwa said POATE will fully immerse global buyers in Uganda’s authentic culture, cuisine, provenance, and people.

A commerce-first approach

Hotels, tour operators, companies, and exhibitors must come prepared to close deals. “Next year, we are selling — not just exhibiting. Bring your POS machines, reservation teams, and ready packages. We must monetise our beauty and culture,” she stressed.

A bigger, more professionalised Expo

In partnership with host venues, UTB secured two additional exhibition days, including a dedicated ‘Food Exposé’ to showcase Uganda’s culinary heritage. Exhibitors will be vetted for quality, authenticity, and professional standards.

Kagwa further revealed Uganda’s rising global visibility, noting that the country recently ranked 3rd among the world’s best adventure destinations, behind Peru and Ecuador, out of more than 190 countries.

Tourism Minister Hon. Tom Butime applauded the sector’s renewed enthusiasm and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving tourism roads, expanding investment, and protecting Uganda’s natural endowments.

“Our target is to grow arrivals to between five and seven million visitors. We must strengthen infrastructure and sustainably develop our attractions so visitors fully experience Uganda’s clean waters, fertile land and untouched beauty,” he said.

He added that Uganda’s new global rankings show the country is ready to meet and exceed international tourism standards.

UTB Board Chairperson Pearl Kakooza re-echoed the call for innovation and deeper storytelling of Uganda’s unique offerings, from ethnic cultures and ecosystems to coffee heritage.

She highlighted the need for product diversification, Collaborations across agriculture, mining, technology, and tourism. And the elevation of Uganda’s specialty coffees, such as robusta and the rare Liberica excelsa, which grows wild in parts of the country.

“Let us think beyond hotels and safaris. Uganda is rich in culture, food, science, and history. We must offer the world something they cannot find anywhere else,” she said.

The Uganda Tourism Association Vice President, Isa Kato, welcomed the Expo’s new focus on commerce and expanded visibility, affirming that the private sector is ready to invest and take the lead in tourism transformation.

As Uganda positions itself among the world’s premier adventure and cultural destinations, POATE 2026 is set to become the country’s most ambitious tourism marketplace yet, one designed not only to inspire wanderlust but to convert it into business, investment, and measurable economic impact.