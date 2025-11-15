Victoria University has unveiled its groundbreaking 2025–2030 Strategic Plan, a bold blueprint aimed at revolutionizing practical and experiential learning in Uganda through cutting-edge technology.

The launch, held at the elegant Speke Resort Munyonyo on Friday, marks a pivotal step toward creating a new era of higher education that equips students with the skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Guided by Board Chairman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and Vice Chancellor Prof. Lawrence Muganga, the strategy seeks to elevate Victoria University as East Africa’s premier hub for innovative, hands-on education. The event drew university council members, fellow vice chancellors, staff, students, and key industry partners, all united in celebrating a vision of “human-centered, technology-powered education” that emphasizes real-world problem-solving over traditional memorization.

“The world is changing fast, and education must change faster. Talent should never wait in line behind tradition,” Prof. Muganga stated in his keynote address. He highlighted the plan’s dedication to fostering graduates who are “problem-solvers, nation builders, and contributors to society’s well-being,” particularly in an AI-driven economy.

Core Elements of the Strategic Plan

The plan’s foundation lies in embedding Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) across all programs, ensuring students engage in mandatory hands-on projects, field placements, and collaborations with industry leaders. This approach is designed to produce “job-ready from day one” graduates, addressing Uganda’s demand for skilled professionals in a competitive job market.

A highlight is the construction of a expansive new mega-campus on land generously donated by Dr. Ruparelia. This futuristic facility will boast immersive digital labs, AI-enhanced classrooms, and innovation hubs to accommodate thousands of learners. “It’s not just a building; it’s a symbol of our ambition to lead African higher education into the future,” Muganga emphasized.

The initiative also accelerates investments in targeted research addressing Uganda’s key challenges in livelihoods, productivity, and economic growth. Through strengthened ties with government agencies, private enterprises, and civil society, the university aims to translate academic insights into community-driven solutions.

University Secretary Mrs. M.G. Katusabe-Ssemwezi underscored the plan’s forward-thinking ethos: “This strategy seeks to place VU among the world’s most modern institutions by embracing innovation, accountability, and a strong service culture.”

Prof. Muganga closed the event with an inspiring call to action: “Tonight we light the path to 2030 with a plan that keeps us unconventional, keeps us human, and keeps us ahead. The future is here, and we are building it.”

As Victoria University embarks on this transformative journey, it sets a new standard for tech-infused education in Uganda, promising to empower the next generation of innovators and leaders.