Milly Babalanda’s political journey stands as a powerful counter-narrative to the attempts by some forces to diminish her leadership and achievements. There have been obvious attempts to portray Babalanda as an incompetent and unworthy leader, suggesting that her rise is merely a product of luck rather than skill or dedication. However, the reality of Babalanda’s career tells a very different story—one marked by resilience, strategic mobilisation, and tangible accomplishments that have earned her both national and international recognition.

From her early days in Nalinaibi Village, Kamuli District, Babalanda has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to public service and grassroots engagement. Her rise to become one of President Yoweri Museveni’s most trusted ministers is a testament to her unwavering dedication and effectiveness. As Minister for the Presidency and former head of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), she has played a pivotal role in strengthening the ruling party’s base and advancing the President’s vision for socio-economic transformation.

President Museveni himself has repeatedly praised Babalanda’s unique strengths, describing her as “a fighter recruited in Busoga to help me fight my wars in Kampala.” He has highlighted her “positive energy” and “fighting force,” noting that her efforts have already begun to yield significant dividends. At a thanksgiving ceremony in Buyende, Museveni commended her for exposing internal factionalism within the NRM and lauded her as a dedicated leader and effective mobilizer. These endorsements underscore her vital role in fostering unity and stability within the party.

During her tenure as head of the ONC, Babalanda coordinated grassroots mobilisation efforts that ensured the NRM’s message reached even the most remote communities. She strengthened the President’s political base by engaging local leaders and ordinary citizens alike, promoting the party’s core principles of Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic Transformation, and Democracy. This groundwork laid a solid foundation for her subsequent success as Minister for the Presidency.

Since taking office in June 2021, Babalanda has overseen critical government functions, including the supervision of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies, ensuring effective implementation of government programs nationwide. She has embraced the responsibility of leading Busoga’s economic mobilization with vigor and has been recognized internationally for her advocacy in the fight against HIV/AIDS, receiving an award from UNAIDS in 2023. Her active efforts to caution against factionalism within the NRM have further contributed to political cohesion and stability.

Babalanda’s leadership has revitalized the RDC system, making it more responsive to citizens’ needs, and she has spearheaded national campaigns promoting socio-economic transformation, particularly in Busoga. Her international recognition through the UNAIDS award highlights her commitment to public health and global cooperation, while her political efforts have helped maintain unity within the ruling party.

In contrast to attempts to water down Babalanda’s achievements, the evidence of her impact is clear and compelling. Her rise from humble beginnings to national prominence is not a matter of luck but of relentless effort, strategic vision, and proven results. President Museveni’s praise and the tangible outcomes of her leadership affirm her status as a formidable force in Uganda’s political landscape.

Milly Babalanda is more than just a minister; she is a fighter, a mobilizer, and a transformative leader whose contributions continue to shape Uganda’s future. Her story is one of resilience, loyalty, and service, standing as a powerful rebuttal to any narrative that seeks to undermine her worth or competence.