The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has asked government to expand the coverage and report on the operation of installed security cameras following the killing of the Ndiga (sheep) clan leader, Daniel Bbosa, on Sunday evening.

Presiding over the sitting of the House on Tuesday 27 February 2024, Speaker Among, said that some of the cameras installed may be nonoperational.

“To the people of Buganda, the Ndiga clan, the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus, and Uganda at large we bring our condolences, we are with you in this trying time,” she said, and demanded accountability on unresolved killings.

“Can we have a report on the killings? Nobody has ever reported about the murder of Ibrahim Tusubira commonly known as Iculi, we want a report on the floor of this Parliament, anyone can be shot,” said Among.

Members of Parliament condoled with Buganda Kingdom calling on the government to expand the coverage of surveillance cameras.

Bukooli County Central MP, Hon. Solomon Silwany asked government to provide Parliament with updates, on plans to accelerate the coverage of cameras in the city which he said was urgent.

Nakaseke County Central, MP, Hon. Allan Mayanja noted that it was unfortunate that, even the murder of Members of Parliament and other government leaders such as the former State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Okello Engola have never been reported about.

MPs said that this sets a precedent for mob justice as witnessed in the case of Bbosa where civilians lynched one of the suspected killers.

“Gun violence is increasing and Ugandans are agitated, they are now taking matters into the hands and if this becomes prevalent even innocent people will suffer. It is good that the Minister of Internal Affairs tables a report on the murders,” said Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

MPs asked that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni updates Parliament on his ten-point pledge to fight gun violence made following the killing of the former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Kaweesi in 2017.

“After the death of Kaweesi, the President addressed Parliament, outlining ten measures to end gun violence, I request that the President comes here to update us on the measures. We have appropriated billions of money to security, to cameras,” said Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi (NUP, Butambala County).