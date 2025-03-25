Customers travelling with flydubai can now pay via Mpesa, Airtel Money and MTN Mobile money when booking flights directly with flydubai online through flydubai.com and on the flydubai mobile app. The integration aims to provide passengers with a seamless and secure payment experience while catering to the increased preference for digital payment solutions in the markets. The carrier will introduce the payment option to more markets in Africa in the future including Tanzania.

Commenting on the partnership, Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at Flydubai, said: “We are pleased to have partnered up with Network International and reaffirm our longstanding commitment to investing in the latest technologies and innovative solutions.

Since launching our operations in Entebbe in 2014 and Mombasa in 2024, we have seen growing demand from these markets, reinforcing the need for more accessible and seamless payment solutions for our customers. Through this partnership, we look forward to continuing to provide an enhanced travel experience for our customers, both on the ground and in the air.”

Judy Waruiru, Regional Managing Director for East Africa Acquiring at Network, added, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing customer experience. With East Africa being a leader in mobile money adoption, integrating this payment option into an international airline underscores the power that strategic collaborations have in advancing localized digital payments. We are bridging global travel with familiar, seamless payment solutions, which not only improves the customer experience but also sets a precedent for expanding digital solutions across the region.”

Network International provides a full suite of technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive range of value-added services. It currently serves 50 countries across the MEA region, including more than 40 African markets.

Flydubai has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia. The carrier is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Meanwhile, flydubai is a net work based in Dubai and has created a network of more than 130 destinations served by a fleet of 88 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

Flydubai has marked its journey with several milestones, by creating a network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 97 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai. An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 56 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 120 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.

While, network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Whose purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. The Network now operates in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. Having 2,000+ employees based in markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.