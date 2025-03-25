The proliferation of churches in Uganda has raised concerns about the integrity of these institutions.

Many Ugandans are expressing worries that the church is losing its traditional spiritual essence, where people once sought refuge, solace, and nourishment for their souls.

According to John Stott, a renowned British Anglican cleric, theologian, and author, the church is the community of believers who meet together for worship, fellowship, instruction, and service.

However, some churches in Uganda have deviated from this purpose, prioritizing entertainment and material gain over spiritual growth.

The use of vulgarities and obscenities in sermons and online content has become increasingly common among some Ugandan pastors and men and women of God.

This trend has led to concerns that vulnerable individuals, including women, the poor, and those with health issues, are being exploited.

Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Poverty Alleviation in Busoga, Hon. Florence Mutyabule has welcomed the Uganda Communications Commission’s (UCC) plans to regulate and streamline the contents of messages disseminated by religious institutions.

“…the church is not a place for entertainment, but for the proclamation of God’s Word…,” said Mrs. Mutyabule, quoting, celebrated American pastor and theologian John MacArthur.

She adds that “…church leaders, clergies or pastors have a responsibility to feed the flock with the pure milk of the Word, avoiding the temptation to compromise the gospel in order to attract a larger audience…”

Reports suggest that some men and women of God have become populists by conducting themselves in funny ways during congregational prayers to attract more ‘clients’ who will give generously by way of offertories and tithes to ‘fill the store of the Lord’

This prompted the UCC, which announced plans to introduce new guidelines aimed at regulating content disseminated by religious institutions, especially during sermons and on faith-based media platforms.

This was announced last week during a one-day stakeholders’ engagements with online media practitioners and journalists at the Naguru-based Skyz Hotel in Kampala.

UCC’s Head of Legal Affairs at the Bugolobi-based regulatory body, Dr. Abdul Salam Waiswa told participants that they have observed an alarming trend where certain religious leaders, particularly from Born Again churches, have turned their platforms into spaces for inappropriate discussions.

Dr Salam Waiswa noted that its increasingly becoming difficult to differentiate between some churches and sex clubs locally known in Kampala as Sengas who use sex-laced content to their congregations which include tender age children.

Many pastors, especially in Kampala, own television and radio stations, while others have online channels, including social media platforms like Tiktok, YouTube (formerly Twitter), and several others.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule, a mother and leader who has served in various capacities in the church and government, argues that the attention-seeking approach undermines the integrity of the gospel and reduces the church to just another form of entertainment.

She quotes celebrated American pastor and theologian John MacArthur, who says “…the church is not a place for entertainment, but for the proclamation of God’s Word…”, while emphasizing the importance of expository preaching, which involves carefully explaining and applying the text of Scripture.

In the Ugandan context, this means that church leaders should prioritize deep, sound biblical teachings over sensationalism and entertainment.

“…As church leaders, they have a responsibility to feed the flock with the pure milk of the Word, they must avoid the temptation to compromise the gospel in order to attract a larger audience…”said Mrs. Florence Mutyabule.

The former Mothers Union President and MP added that church leaders should instead focus on preaching the whole counsel of God, even if it is unpopular or uncomfortable.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule also says the gospel is not a message that can be reduced to a few simplistic slogans or formulas since it is a rich and complex message that requires careful explanation and exposition.

Biblically, pastors are taught to maintain healthy spiritual rhythms, know and rightly disseminate and apply the Scriptures, and shepherd their churches, as they ultimately equip them for the work of the ministry.

These concerns are compounded by the fact that some self-proclaimed prophets and pastors claim to have received visions from God after reportedly recovering from illnesses like cerebral malaria.

In a country facing numerous socio-economic challenges, the need for genuine spiritual guidance and support has never been more pressing.

However, the proliferation of dubious churches and self-styled prophets has created an environment of mistrust and confusion.

As Ugandans navigate these challenges, it is essential to reclaim the church’s traditional role as a sanctuary for spiritual growth, comfort, and empowerment.

This requires a renewed focus on authentic biblical teaching, compassionate leadership, and a commitment to serving the most vulnerable members of society.

However, the (UCC) faces a daunting task in intervening in the affairs of churches without infringing on the constitutional right to freedom of worship.

While the UCC has a mandate to regulate broadcasting and telecommunications, its role in overseeing religious broadcasting is complex.

To maintain a grip on churches and ensure they remain in “spiritual hygiene” without conflicting with constitutional provisions, the UCC may consider a number of strategies.

Its leadership could engage in dialogue with church leaders and umbrella organizations to establish guidelines and standards for religious sermons and broadcasting.

This collaborative approach would help to ensure that churches are aware of their responsibilities and the need to maintain spiritual hygiene.