The event, attended by key government and National Resistance Movement (NRM) officials, served as a platform to reflect on the region’s remarkable journey from post-conflict ruins to a burgeoning development hub.

Founded by the late former Vice President Gen. Mustafa Adris and the late Hon. Col. Ibrahim Abiriga, the group emerged in the wake of President Museveni’s open-door policy, which facilitated the return of exiled Ugandans following the 1986 NRM takeover. Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, NRM Secretary General, served as the chief guest and lauded the group’s founders for their vision and dedication to the NRM’s core principles: Pan-Africanism, democracy, patriotism, and socio-economic transformation.

“25 years is a great milestone worth celebrating,” Todwong remarked, acknowledging the region’s dramatic transformation. “As a person who grew up here, I know the transformation which has taken place here, in fact President Museveni has performed beyond expectations, he recalled our fathers from exile and aggressively worked around the clock to ensure security and peace prevail.”

The region, once plagued by the scars of war and the subsequent challenges posed by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), has witnessed significant progress. Government initiatives like Emyooga, the Parish Development Model (PDM), and Operation Wealth Creation have played pivotal roles in driving socio-economic development.

Todwong pledged continued government commitment to infrastructure development, including the rehabilitation of key roads and the construction of a new bridge connecting West Nile to Acholi. He also emphasized the importance of utilizing government programs like Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) to empower the youth.

The Secretary-General toured the Awindiri value addition facility and the new Arua City market, assuring vendors of government support and donating funds to both the “West Nile Effort for Museveni” Super Yellow Project and the Arua Central Market fish vendors’ association. He urged the people of West Nile to continue supporting President Museveni and the NRM.

Hon. Atima Jackson Lee Buti, MP Arua Central Division, highlighted the significant infrastructure development, including the new market, USMID roads, and the upgraded Arua regional referral hospital, as well as the establishment of Muni University and improved electricity access. He appealed for further government support for the region’s youth and “ghetto” communities.

Hajati Medina Naham, Director of Finance and Administration at the NRM, called for unity and a concerted effort to combat drug abuse among the youth while emphasizing the importance of education and hard work.

The following day, in Koboko, Todwong engaged with regional leaders, including ministers and MPs, to discuss service delivery, NRM manifesto progress, and the fight against corruption. He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Ugandans and encouraged continued support for the NRM at all levels.

The 25th-anniversary celebration of the “West Nile Effort for Museveni” served as a powerful reminder of the region’s resilience and the transformative impact of President Museveni’s leadership. The event underscored the ongoing commitment to development and the unwavering support for the NRM in West Nile.